

Vorige maand werd nog bekendgemaakt dat Crossfire: Sierra Squad in augustus zal verschijnen, maar een specifieke releasedatum bleef toen uit. Daar hebben we niet al te lang op hoeven wachten, want Smilegate heeft via het PlayStation Blog bekendgemaakt wanneer de game uitkomt.

De release van Crossfire: Sierra Squad staat gepland voor 29 augustus voor PlayStation VR2. Bij de aankondiging heeft de ontwikkelaar ook gelijk details over de innovaties gedeeld, die op deze titel van toepassing zijn. Dit slaat dan op de gevoelsmatige besturing, de audio en meer.

De belangrijkste segmenten uit het artikel hieronder:

We know that one of the most important factors in VR immersion is the connection between how you move and what you see. In addition to the high-res graphics (4K HDR @ 90/120Hz) offered by the headset, we’ve fully employed PlayStation VR2’s advanced eye tracking and foveated rendering, combining to provide players the sharpest and smoothest visuals possible with no lag between actual and on-screen movement. Couple this with thoughtful sound design and PS VR2’s 3D audio capabilities, and we have a sensory experience that engulfs mercenaries in the world of Crossfire from the start.

Crossfire: Sierra Squad capitalizes on PlayStation VR2’s revolutionary haptic feedback system, which offers nuanced and intuitive tactile elements. Our mercenaries will feel every shot fired, every recoil and every explosion through multiple haptic points integrated into PS VR2’s headset and controllers, adding an extra layer of realism that intensifies the experience. Our goal with this increased level of immersion is to bring the gameplay to a whole new level, where mercenaries truly feel like they are an integral part of Sierra Squad, rather than mere spectators.

PlayStation VR2’s controllers feature adaptive triggers that dynamically adjust resistance based on in-game actions. This allows players to feel varying levels of tension, simulating a genuine sense of touch. How do we harness and use this power for good? By giving each weapon in the game its own unique feel, we’re able to crank up the feeling of realism a notch. Picture this – you’re aiming down sights holding a sniper rifle, and before you squeeze off the epic shot, you partially pull the trigger to hold your breath and steady your weapon for a better chance of eliminating your target before completing the pull and sending your enemy into oblivion. That’s just one example, we can’t wait for you to try them all!