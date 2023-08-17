

De zomer sale in de PlayStation Store is ten einde gekomen en Sony pakt zoals altijd gelijk door met een nieuwe sale. Het betreft hier de ‘August Savings’ die uit bijna 2.000 aanbiedingen bestaat. Het gros hiervan zijn natuurlijk kortingen op games, maar ook is er het nodige aan extra content in de aanbieding.

We hebben hieronder een greep uit het aanbod en voor het complete overzicht kan je hier in de PlayStation Store terecht. Voor een snellere check kun je ook dit overzicht op het PlayStation Blog raadplegen.

F1 23 – Van €79,99 voor €47,99

Dead Island 2 Gold Edition – Van €89,99 voor €62,99

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (PS4 & PS5) – Van €69,99 voor €48,99

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4 en PS5) – Van €59,99 voor €19,79

Grand Theft Auto Online (PlayStation 5) – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Football Manager 2023 Console – Van €49,99 voor €19,99

Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition – Van €99,99 voor €29,99

UFC 4 – Van €69,99 voor €13,29

Gang Beasts – Van €19,99 voor €7,99

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Deluxe PS4 & PS5 – Van €89,99 voor €22,49

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Ragnarök Edition PS4 & PS5 – Van €99,99 voor €29,99

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök – Van €39,99 voor €15,99

The Callisto Protocol PS5 – Van €69,99 voor €31,49

The Callisto Protocol: Season Pass – Van €28,49 voor €14,24

No Man’s Sky PS4 & PS5 – Van €49,99 voor €24,99

Spyro + Crash Remastered Game Bundle – Van €69,99 voor €24,49

Spyro Reignited Trilogy – Van €39,99 voor €13,99

Diablo III: Eternal Collection – Van €59,99 voor €19,79

MotoGP 22 PS4 & PS5 – Van €49,99 voor €9,99

Hello Neighbor 2: Late Fees – Van €14,99 voor €8,99

The Division 2 – Warlords of New York Edition – Van €59,99 voor €17,99

The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Expansion – Van €29,99 voor €8,99

Assassin’s Creed: Unity – Van €29,99 voor €8,99

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Cross-Gen Deluxe-bundel – Van €54,99 voor €21,99

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Van €44,99 voor €17,99

Green Hell – Van €24,99 voor €14,99

Dead Island Definitive Collection – Van €29,99 voor €4,49

Dead Island Definitive Edition – Van €19,99 voor €2,99

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes – Van €39,99 voor €5,99

Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey – Van €39,99 voor €9,99

Far Cry 5 – Van €69,99 voor €10,49

Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps – Season Pass – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Hello Neighbor – Van €29,99 voor €7,49

Hello Neighbor Hide and Seek – Van €34,99 voor €8,74

WRC Generations – The FIA WRC Official Game – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition – Van €39,99 voor €9,99

Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop – Van €39,99 voor €29,99

