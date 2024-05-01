Ontwikkelaar 10:10 Games heeft de game Funko Fusion aangekondigd voor de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch en pc. Deze game, gebaseerd op de bekende Funko Pop figuren, verschijnt op 13 september 2024.
In de trailer hieronder krijg je een eerste indruk van de game en diens gameplay. Daarnaast gaf de ontwikkelaar een overzicht en een aantal key features vrij, die vind je onder de beelden.
About
Experience your favorite movies and TV shows like never before in Funko Fusion—a four-player action adventure game that brings together over 60 iconic characters and worlds from over 20 popular franchises including Back to the Future, Battlestar Galactica, Chucky, Five Nights at Freddy’s, Hot Fuzz, Invincible, Jaws, Jurassic World, Knight Rider, Masters of the Universe, M3GAN, The Mummy, Nope, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, Shaun of the Dead, The Thing, The Umbrella Academy, and other blockbusters in Funko Pop! form.
Funko Fusion features dozens of playable characters in Funko Pop! form from popular NBCUniversal stories, all lovingly crafted with their own unique personalities and abilities. Play with up to four players and explore incredible worlds from the movies and TV shows you love.
Key Features
- Mashup – All of your fan-favorite characters playable in game, mixing together in a fun and frenzied fashion allowing you to live out your IP fantasies. Celebrate your favorite movies and TV shows from NBCUniversal, and experience the worlds authentically, and also mashed up, all seen through a Funko lens with surprises around every corner.
- Fandoms – Celebrate the iconic characters you love and team up with other players to puzzle and battle your way through expansive worlds reliving deep cut moments from your favorite movies and shows. Come together and share your passion in authentic, entertaining experiences packed with personality.
- Funko – Funko Fusion features all of your favorite NBCUniversal movies and TV shows seen through a Funko lens, bringing the joy of Funko to a videogame for the first time and featuring elements of the Funko brand DNA like never before.
Wow dit ziet er oprecht goed uit!