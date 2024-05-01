

Ontwikkelaar 10:10 Games heeft de game Funko Fusion aangekondigd voor de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch en pc. Deze game, gebaseerd op de bekende Funko Pop figuren, verschijnt op 13 september 2024.

In de trailer hieronder krijg je een eerste indruk van de game en diens gameplay. Daarnaast gaf de ontwikkelaar een overzicht en een aantal key features vrij, die vind je onder de beelden.

About

Experience your favorite movies and TV shows like never before in Funko Fusion—a four-player action adventure game that brings together over 60 iconic characters and worlds from over 20 popular franchises including Back to the Future, Battlestar Galactica, Chucky, Five Nights at Freddy’s, Hot Fuzz, Invincible, Jaws, Jurassic World, Knight Rider, Masters of the Universe, M3GAN, The Mummy, Nope, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, Shaun of the Dead, The Thing, The Umbrella Academy, and other blockbusters in Funko Pop! form.

Funko Fusion features dozens of playable characters in Funko Pop! form from popular NBCUniversal stories, all lovingly crafted with their own unique personalities and abilities. Play with up to four players and explore incredible worlds from the movies and TV shows you love.

Key Features