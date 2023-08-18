

Voordat Call of Duty en Battlefield echt grote franchises waren hadden we de Delta Force-serie. Deze reeks werd gemaakt door de ter ziele gegane ontwikkelaar NovaLogic, die in totaal negen delen heeft uitgebracht. De ontwikkelaar bestaat sinds 2016 niet meer en het laatste deel in de reeks was Delta Force: Xtreme 2. Deze game kwam in 2009 uit.

De reeks keert nu echter terug, want Tencent heeft een trailer uitgebracht van Delta Force, wat een reboot van de franchise is. De onderstaande trailer dient als teaser voor de grotere onthulling die gepland staat voor Gamescom Opening Night Live op dinsdag 22 augustus.

De game is in ontwikkeling bij Timi Studio Group en verschijnt voor consoles, pc en mobiel.

“Our objective is to uphold the authentic essence of the original Delta Force game while infusing a near-future flavor from both artistic and narrative perspectives. We hope to show the evolution of these features, while carrying on the legacy of the gameplay pillars. That’s why we decided to reboot the Delta Force franchise. We’re proud to carry on that tradition and create a large, dangerous, and unpredictable world, where you need to complete various missions, face challenges, and earn rewards.”