Na jarenlange dienst verlaat Call of Duty-veteraan David Vonderhaar Treyarch, zo laat hij weten via LinkedIn. Vonderhaar werkte in zijn tijd bij Treyarch als design director en is vooral bekend dankzij zijn bijdrage aan de Black Ops-games. De ontwikkelaar zit echter niet stil, want hij heeft zijn nieuwe uitdaging al gevonden.

Vonderhaar bedankt in zijn bericht op sociale media zowel zijn collega’s als alle Call of Duty-fans voor de mooie jaren. Hij verzekert iedereen dat hij actief zal blijven in de gameindustrie als game designer. Waaraan hij werkt en waar hij precies werkt kan hij helaas nog niet delen, maar hij omschrijft het als een “zeldzame en unieke kans”.

”Today I am sharing that I have left Activision and Treyarch after an incredible 18 years and 8 Call of Duty games.

To my co-workers at Treyarch, I am immensely grateful for the time we invested working to improve our craft, never sitting on successes, and always wondering how to improve what we design and how we produce it.

Thank you to the Call of Duty community for your passion and enthusiasm. That energy has often fueled our determination as a studio and individuals. I will always be grateful for the opportunity to interact with so many of you directly online and in person. This energy will always be a massive part of me.

I am staying in the games industry, working on an undisclosed project I can’t discuss yet, but I am excited about a rare and unique opportunity. I’ll update you as soon as possible.

David / Vahn”