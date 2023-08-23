Het is al lang geleden dat we nog eens een Avatar-game hebben gekregen, maar alles veranderde toen ontwikkelaar Bamtang Games en uitgever GameMill Entertainment onlangs Avatar: The Last Airbender – Quest for Balance aankondigden. Enkele maanden sinds de aankondiging gingen voorbij en nu hebben de makers een hoop korte video’s van het spel online gezet én een releasedatum meegegeven.

Goed nieuws: we zullen niet heel lang meer moeten wachten, want het spel verschijnt al op 22 september. De video’s waarvan sprake tonen telkens korte beelden die inzoomen op verschillende aspecten van het spel. Bekijk ze hieronder.

Avatar: The Last Airbender – Quest for Balance zal verkrijgbaar zijn op de PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, pc en Switch. Geloof jij dat Aang de wereld kan redden?

About

Relive unforgettable moments from the Avatar series while navigating fun and challenging puzzles based on the four elements. Explore key locations across the four nations as you interact with iconic characters, complete side quests, upgrade your abilities, and defeat the adversaries from the Fire Nation. Made with family play in mind, journey solo or together in exciting two-player local and online co-op as nine different characters.

Key Features