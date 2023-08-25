

Sony Interactive Entertainment is een overeenkomst aangegaan om Audeze over te nemen. Dit bedrijf is gespecialiseerd in high-end headsets voor gaming, waar Sony zich met de INZONE lijn ook steeds meer op is gaan richten.

Daarnaast is het voor de ontwikkelstudio’s van Sony ongetwijfeld praktisch om hulp te krijgen van de audiospecialisten bij Audeze. Dit voor bij de ontwikkeling van nieuwe games, audio technieken en meer. Hieronder hetgeen Hideaki Nishino (Sony Interactive Entertainment platform experience senior vice president) te vertellen had:

“Audeze is a premier brand for headphones, and this acquisition highlights Sony Interactive’s focus on innovation and providing the best audio experience to PlayStation players. We’re excited to bring Audeze’s expertise into the PlayStation ecosystem, building on the great strides we’ve made with PlayStation 5‘s Tempest 3D AudioTech and the Pulse 3D wireless headset.”

Audeze CEO Sankar Thiagasamudram zegt:

“Sony Interactive provides Audeze with a unique opportunity to scale our business, as we continue with our mission to deliver best-in-class headphones to recording professionals, audiophiles, and gamers. We’re also looking forward to contributing to Sony Interactive’s efforts to take PlayStation audio experiences to the next level.”

Hoeveel Sony heeft betaald voor de overname is niet bekendgemaakt.