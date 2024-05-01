

Ontwikkelaar Starbreeze Studios werkt al geruime tijd aan een reeks van verbeteringen en nieuwe features voor PayDay 3. Nu hebben ze weer een nieuwe update uitgerold en naast dat die verschillende issues aanpakt, komt deze patch ook met de Quickplay optie.

Via deze functie kunnen spelers gemakkelijk bij heists instappen die reeds gaande zijn. Dit is dan pas de basis, want de ontwikkelaar gaat op dit systeem verder bouwen aan de hand van wat de beste route is, zoals tot wanneer mensen kunnen instappen, wanneer een escape beschikbaar is en meer.

Ook wordt er een optie toegevoegd om na het voltooien van een heist als party bij elkaar te blijven en de game zou nu een stuk stabieler moeten zijn. Hieronder op een rijtje alle patch notes.

Quickplay

This feature lets players join ongoing session, either in lobby or ongoing heists. This is our first iteration of quickplay and is a feature we hope to build on going forward.

For instance, what kind of filters beyond difficulty would you want? When should it be “too late” to join an ongoing game? When the escape is made available, or when half the loot is secured? These choices will affect regular matchmaking as well as Quickplay, so let us know what you think!

Post-Game Party-Up

To help players find like-minded heisters with whom to do crime, there will now be an option post-game to let players vote to stick together as a party. Any players who click will be partied up, after all, crime is better with friends

Top Crash Causes Fixed

We’ve made significant improvements to our backend, making sure that games should be more stable overall. We solved the top offenders causing servers to crash or matches to fail, around 90+% of server crashes and with this patch, around 70% of client (game) crashes.

The game should be a lot more stable going forward, thanks to everyone that chooses to report when those pesky crashes do happen, it really helps.

Shock Grenade

We’ve mentioned this grenade both in its own blog post and a dev update video, so we’re probably tapped out on “shocking” puns. This grenade will create a short-time shock effect on the ground, disabling any enemy caught within. The big metal shields of the Shield units, the battery packs of the Zappers, and all the high-tech gear of the Techie will react poorly when faced with the high-intensity electrical currents of the shock grenade, killing them all instantly – nice. Unlock the Shock Grenade by reaching Infamy Level 39.

Skip Mission Intro

You can now skip the intro fly-over, it’ll be skipped if all coop players or a single solo player vote to do so by pressing ‘escape’ on PC, ‘X’ on PS5 or ‘B’ on Xbox. We even added a settings option always to skip, should you prefer.

Escape Van Open for Business

Back by popular demand, you can now again feel the warm embrace of the escape van’s luxurious (and bullet proof) interiors as you jump inside the back to hide from the storm of bullets aimed at your face.

Unique Assault Rifle Inspect Animations

The KU-59, Northwest B-9, CAR-4 and VF-7S have each received their very own inspect animations as well as an animation improvement pass, so they should look a bit better when still and in motion. We’ll keep rolling these out as our animation team make them!

Known Issues

Using ‘Hacker Aced’ alongside ‘Scrambler base’ should detonate Techie gun drones in a small area EMP, stunning those around it. Currently, while the drones will still detonate, the EMP effect is currently not working, meaning it won’t stun when detonated. A fix will be in the next patch.

If inspected when it’s completely out of ammo, the VF-7S will appear with a displaced barrel.

Certain weapons will appear with displaced attachments when previewed. This is not reflected in any heist but is only visible in their preview.

Gameplay

Fixed issue where players can prevent guards from triggering the alarm using throwing knives

Fixed an issue RDS sights were slightly offset from crosshair

Fixed an issue where the firing animation could be triggered while sprinting when the player had an empty magazine

Reduced Thermal Lance start time to 3 seconds

Fixed an issue where the crew AI might block bags making it difficult to secure the loot

Implemented improvements to the player crouch walk animation

Fixed an issue where the skill “Routed Ping” would not mark the techie

Improved AI’s ability to see bags

Disabled detection build up on already panicked civilians

Fixed an issue where the crew AI wouldn’t revive the player after getting cuffed by the Cloaker

Fixed an issue on the ‘Dirty Ice’ level where the guards wouldn’t react to shattered windows

The enemies will now pursue players more aggressively if they are out of firing range

The techie now hides within 30 meters of the player instead of “at least 30 meters” from the player

Art

Vlad got a new portrait

Tech

Fixed FPS issues for XSS players

Various social screen fixes, most notably a bug limiting the number of Nebula friends, and several bugs causing friends not to appear have been resolved.

Improved matchmaking to prioritize coop lobbies when choosing to play public

Potential crash fix for holding a deployable when a Mamba grenade explodes

Fixed an issue where certain resolutions would not work as intended for fullscreen

Fixed various resolution issues

Fixed a crash that occurred when changing upscaling settings

Added Black Carat mask and I Own NY mask pattern Nebula sign-up rewards

Heists

No Rest for the Wicked

Added Armor Repair Kit spawn locations

Dirty Ice

Added Armor Repair Kit spawn locations

Fixed an issue where bags did not respawn when thrown out of bounds

Fixed an issue where smoke from player thrown grenade was visible through solid objects

Under the Surphaze

Added Armor Repair Kit spawn locations

Fixed escape helicopter collision

Fixed an issue where the loot bags might get stuck inside a concrete pipe

Fixed an issue where invisible collision blocked a sniper from taking damage

Fixed an issue where the escape timer would not reset if a player left the Escape zone

Fixed an issue where guards would not move between floors when searching

Fixed an issue where not all the platform lights were disabled after switching them off

Improved Enemy AI pathing

Gold & Sharke

Added Armor Repair Kit spawn locations

Fixed an issue where you could interact with wirebox after completing the objective

Fixed an issue where player could throw the bags out of bounds with catapult skill

Rock the Cradle

Fixed an issue where the player wasn’t able to walk next to the handrails

99 Boxes

Added Armor Repair Kit spawn locations

Fixed an issue where players could get blocked by Crew AI spawning inside a container

Fixed an issue where the loot bags might get stuck between a truck and a cargo container

Fixed an issue where the player could throw bags out of bounds

Fixed an issue where optional objectives would disappear if you bagged it and then proceeded to unlock exterior QR LOCK

Fixed an issue where the player could get permanently stuck

Fixed an issue where the secure zone was visible after all loot was secured

Fixed a lure in the East yard

Adjusted the camera next to the west side guard booth

Road Rage

Added Armor Repair Kit spawn locations

Fixed issue where player could exploit and transport into out of bounds area

Fixed a collision in the road that allowed the Cloaker to get stuck in the floor

Fixed an issue where bags might get thrown out of bounds of the heist

Fixed an issue where the player might get stuck near one of the secure areas

Fixed an issue where VO timing did not match the time remaining

Touch the Sky

Added Armor Repair Kit spawn locations

Fixed an issue where the player could get stuck in the vents permanently after switching the game to loud

Fixed an issue where the player could get stuck permanently next to the first-floor elevator

Social Stealth Tutorial

Fixed an issue where the player could get blocked from progressing the tutorial after being detected by the second guard

Turbid Station

Fixed a location where the player could get stuck

Fixed issue where player could get stuck behind the SSD locked doors

Fixed issue where player could throw bags out of bounds

Fixed an issue where the loot bags might get stuck under the trains

Fixed the ‘Looting in the Dark’ challenge , so that it doesn’t work if any enemy is killed

Cook Off

Fixed an issue where the helicopter dropping off the ingredients wouldn’t arrive while another helicopter drops off the Overkill weapon

Changed the dead cooks animation

Fixed an issue where bags could be thrown into inaccessible area behind the wooden fence

Fixed a spot where the Crew AI would get stuck in the basement

Syntax Error