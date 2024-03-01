PayDay 3 verscheen afgelopen oktober en de meningen over de game waren erg verdeeld. Wij vermaakten ons wel, maar helemaal overtuigend was het eindresultaat niet. Uiteraard is de ontwikkelaar hard aan het werk gegaan met alle feedback en worden er nieuwe features gemaakt. Al deze aanpassingen vallen onder ‘Operation Medic Bag’ en de eerste update daarvan is nu uitgerold.
Update 1.1.1 is beschikbaar om te downloaden en het is een flinke. Zo worden er meer dan 300 bug fixes en verbeteringen doorgevoerd, evenals een aantal nieuwe features geïmplementeerd. Dit alles hieronder op een rijtje in de patch notes. De totale lijst is echter nog veel uitgebreider en voor het complete overzicht kan je op de officiële website terecht.
UPDATE HIGHLIGHTS & NEW FEATURES
In addition to about 300 bug fixes and improvements getting implemented, we’re happy to introduce the first of the features coming out of “Operation Medic Bag”, our grand game improvement project.
- Nvidia Image scaling upscaler (NIS), Nvidia DLAA(v3.5), Nvidia DLSS super resolution(v3.5).
- Some new tech features that let us take advantage of Nvidia’s advanced features.
- DirectX 12
- Added DirectX12 as the standard graphics API, inhouse testing shows a significant performance improvement when using DX12. DX11 remains and can be manually chosen with the launch option “
-dx11“.
- Hardcore “Cook Off” Challenge Reward
- There’s a new challenge called “Kiss the Chef.”
Securing 19 bags of perfectly cooked meth on Cook Off on OVERKILL difficulty will reward a unique weapon charm.
- Various UI improvements
- We’ve made several fixes to the UI, such as adding sliders, as well as added the much requested lobby unready function.
- Controller Dead Zone settings
- Additional controller settings allow for a much finer customization of your controller gameplay.
- Rotating Security Modifiers
- Starting with this patch, we’ll be rotating security modifiers on all heists for Very Hard and Overkill difficulty, to freshen up the experience. We’ll be updating the modifier distribution every two weeks. In the future, expect more stealth modifiers and loud modifiers in the rotation.
- Game State Consistency
- The game will now remember if you’ve chosen to show or hide the story videos in the heist selection even after restarting the game.
- Lobby type and difficulty will now automatically be set to the same as the previous game.
KNOWN ISSUES
- Skill point assignment has been reset on loadouts but you retain your earned skill points, so remember to recreate your builds after updating the game.
- [PC] The introduction of DX12 support has helped us to identify an issue that is present in the previous version of the game that we were unable to reproduce on DX11. This means that there is a rare edge-case issue while using GeForce Experience/Shadowplay’s ‘Instant Replay’ feature can cause a system lock if you ALT+Tab during game startup, or while switching between fullscreen and windowed modes in the game’s video settings.
- We advise turning off ‘Instant Replay’ in the Nvidia settings to prevent this issue while we work on a fix for this.
GENERAL
- Prevented a party slot from being reserved if the player aborted or failed to join the lobby.
- Fixed an issue of where bumping into an escorting guard will reset the escort
- Fixed an issue of where guards don’t react if players bump into them while investigating.
- Fixed an issue of where keypad highlights are hard to read due to lighting conditions
- Fixed a possibly crash happening during an OVK weapon drop
- Fixed an issue with security camera marking targets along with sensor tool outlines
- Fixed an issue of where some skills selected in loadout were not active in the heist
- Fixed an issue with the controller in menus where it becomes unresponsive after switching inputs
- Fixed an issue of where the drill fixing animation keeps playing after canceling the interaction when two players start the interaction at the same time
- Tweaked so that keypads highlights are now easier to see
- Fixed a potential crash on crew AI
- Fixed an issue of where lobby chat input didn’t work when entering pre planning lobby
- Fixed an issue of where players can throw civilians through cuttable fences when it’s not been cut yet.
- Fixed an issue with no outline is shown when a radio pops up on a dead guard
- Fixed a plausible crash from Crew AI
- Fixed an issue of where attack drones didn’t target crew AI
- Fixed an issue of where picking up dead bodies ended up in T-pose and horizontal when released
- Fixed an issue with first aid kits and repair kit outlines which couldn’t be seen in the distance
- Improved Cloaker sneaking to be more reliable
- Fixed an issue with voting in heists, where if a player left during a voting session, they still counted in for the final result
- Fixed a crash related to loadouts when setting weapon pattern color
- Fixed an issue of where players were unable to move or shoot after being revived a third time
- Fixed so ECM jammer icon doesn’t get stuck on screen permanently if the player that put it down leaves
- Fixed an issue of where players sometimes being ready in lobby didn’t move them into the session
- Fixed an issue of where players were able to get infinite throwables/placeables & tool ammo.
- Tweaked so that drones may now be highlighted by sensor tools
- Fixed an issue of where NPC civilians sometimes didn’t react to broken windows
- Added an outline to traded and rescued NPC hostages
- Fixed an issue with Match summary screen after completing a tutorial level
- Fixed so that sentry guns don’t disappear when accidentally spawned closed to an area they shouldn’t be able to
- Tweaked the reload input to not “accidently” happen while the player is “interacting” in-game with controllers
- Fixed an issue of where NPC AI tends to get stuck on vehicles
- Added settings option to “Hold to slide”
- Fixed an issue with tools being visibly floating when placed on glass or fence and cut through
- Added player death animations
- Fixed an issue with “Starter Kit” challenges being completed when not meeting the requirements
- Fixed an issue of where players could change weapon while being cuffed
- Fixed an issue with negotiation phase will only end when civilian is actually killed and not just despawned from being traded
- Tweaked an issue of where Cloakers sometimes not completed their sabotage action
- Fixed an issue of civilians not properly reacting to seen illegal actions
- Fixed an issue of players sometimes not being able to escape if there are more than 1 player in the server
- Fixed an issue of where Infamy points weren’t calculated correctly
- Prevents the game from locking if the restart button is pressed repeatedly from the heist-failed screen.
- Fixed an issue for preventing parties being dissolved after heist completion.
- Fixed an issue with Scrambler Aced Rush buff not being refreshed by the Transporter Skill
- The sneakier heister may notice 2 new masks in the game files, these will be unlockable in a future community event. You may see them in our official streams before they are made publicly available