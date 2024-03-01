UPDATE HIGHLIGHTS & NEW FEATURES

In addition to about 300 bug fixes and improvements getting implemented, we’re happy to introduce the first of the features coming out of “Operation Medic Bag”, our grand game improvement project.

Nvidia Image scaling upscaler (NIS), Nvidia DLAA(v3.5), Nvidia DLSS super resolution(v3.5). Some new tech features that let us take advantage of Nvidia’s advanced features.

DirectX 12 Added DirectX12 as the standard graphics API, inhouse testing shows a significant performance improvement when using DX12. DX11 remains and can be manually chosen with the launch option “ -dx11 “.



Hardcore “Cook Off” Challenge Reward There’s a new challenge called “Kiss the Chef.”

Securing 19 bags of perfectly cooked meth on Cook Off on OVERKILL difficulty will reward a unique weapon charm .



Various UI improvements We’ve made several fixes to the UI, such as adding sliders, as well as added the much requested lobby unready function.



Controller Dead Zone settings Additional controller settings allow for a much finer customization of your controller gameplay.

