

Na de rommelige lancering had ontwikkelaar Starbreeze even wat tijd nodig om orde op zaken te stellen in PayDay 3, maar nu dat allemaal in orde is, verschijnen er updates en meer. De eerste grote update is inmiddels geruime tijd beschikbaar en vandaag heeft de ontwikkelaar een nieuwe uitgebracht.

Deze lost weer een reeks van issues op en ook voegt de update een tweetal ‘nieuwe’ Heists toe. Het betreft hier Cook off en Turbid Station, die uit PayDay 2 komen. Twee Heists die voor de spelers van het vorige deel dus bekend voor zullen komen, al is de inrichting wel wat aangepast.

Additions

Heists

There are 2 brand new (old) heists in this update! Each painstakingly remade and slightly reimagined from their original PAYDAY 2 counterparts. Both of these heists tend to rank fairly high in popularity, we’ve seen a lot of people asking for both, we hope you enjoy it!

Turbid Station, formerly Murky Station

The private military contractor Murkywater had some “troubled times” in the past couple of years. As such, this heist has gotten a new name alongside its facelift when brought into PAYDAY 3. Turbid Station is the first ‘stealth only’ heist in PAYDAY 3 so far. In order to facilitate the new stealth systems introduced in PAYDAY 3, the team have made a few minor changes to the how it plays as compared to PAYDAY 2. The sense of familiarity is strong however, any veteran will feel right at home.

Cook Off

How do you turn a crack house into a crack home? While ‘meth home’ would probably be more appropriate, someone tried turning this once disgusting den of debauchery into something livable. As such, the Cook Off house has gotten a few well needed renovations over the years. But once a drug den, always a drug den it seems.

The Cook Off house is the second ‘loud only’ heist in PAYDAY 3, following the footsteps of its predecessor. One difference in the new Cook Off is that it is not endless, the maximum number of bags possible is now capped at 19. The visuals of this heist have seen even more obvious changes over Turbid Station, though it’s still hauntingly recognizable to experienced heisters.

First Person Animations

Our animation team has outdone themselves and put together some fine looking first person animations for a lot of the player actions. It really makes it feel better to swipe money when you see it getting taken.

As part of this, you can now inspect both your gloves and weapons by using the corresponding option in the context wheel.

Transporter Skill Line

This skill line is all about carrying, be that bodies, loot or equipment. With this skill line you’ll do so faster and more efficiently, even letting you carry two bags at once.

New Mask & Preset Weapon

Added the Under Wraps mask and the Compact7 Lycan preset weapons.

Level Cap Rewards

While we did expect you guys to outdo our expectations, you guys have crushed our predictions. As such this is the first addition of items exclusively available to those who have hit the level cap. We will call the levels passed the infamy cap “Renown”. When hitting a new renown level, you’ll be rewarded with consumable items that will be dropped for each renown level. We hope to expand this in the future, for all of you unstoppable heisters.

Infamy for each heist completed

Our game designer Mio has written a blog-style post about the changes, and how they work just below.

Recommended Challenges

Lastly on this list, we’ve added recommended challenges. Recommendations will show both on the main menu with general challenges you are close to, or could complete, and also in the heist selection when hovering over each heist.

Together with the Infamy per heist completion, we hope this will provide a good starting point for addressing your concerns about the challenges.

Added Lobby Chat for PC

We’ve added the much requested lobby chat for PC. We are still looking into how to best implement a text chat for console players.

Notable fixes

Added Infamy Point (IP) rewards for every level successfully completed.

A number of graphical and technical fixes.

Closed the XP exploit on 99 Boxes.

AI crew mates got a 300% HP boost so they can better assist you without taking so many naps.

Enemies won’t try to dodge shots that weren’t directly aimed at them as much.

Adjusted some text that wasn’t wrapping in its box properly.

Generally fixed most out of bounds issues of bags and players.

Rebalanced a number of skills.

Added the option to mute the contact in heist selection.

Added recommended challenges to the main menu as well as per heist in the heist selection screen.

Added an outline to the sentry gun for its owner.

