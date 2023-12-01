Na de rommelige lancering had ontwikkelaar Starbreeze even wat tijd nodig om orde op zaken te stellen in PayDay 3, maar nu dat allemaal in orde is, verschijnen er updates en meer. De eerste grote update is inmiddels geruime tijd beschikbaar en vandaag heeft de ontwikkelaar een nieuwe uitgebracht.
Deze lost weer een reeks van issues op en ook voegt de update een tweetal ‘nieuwe’ Heists toe. Het betreft hier Cook off en Turbid Station, die uit PayDay 2 komen. Twee Heists die voor de spelers van het vorige deel dus bekend voor zullen komen, al is de inrichting wel wat aangepast.
Additions
Heists
There are 2 brand new (old) heists in this update! Each painstakingly remade and slightly reimagined from their original PAYDAY 2 counterparts. Both of these heists tend to rank fairly high in popularity, we’ve seen a lot of people asking for both, we hope you enjoy it!
Turbid Station, formerly Murky Station
The private military contractor Murkywater had some “troubled times” in the past couple of years. As such, this heist has gotten a new name alongside its facelift when brought into PAYDAY 3. Turbid Station is the first ‘stealth only’ heist in PAYDAY 3 so far. In order to facilitate the new stealth systems introduced in PAYDAY 3, the team have made a few minor changes to the how it plays as compared to PAYDAY 2. The sense of familiarity is strong however, any veteran will feel right at home.
Cook Off
How do you turn a crack house into a crack home? While ‘meth home’ would probably be more appropriate, someone tried turning this once disgusting den of debauchery into something livable. As such, the Cook Off house has gotten a few well needed renovations over the years. But once a drug den, always a drug den it seems.
The Cook Off house is the second ‘loud only’ heist in PAYDAY 3, following the footsteps of its predecessor. One difference in the new Cook Off is that it is not endless, the maximum number of bags possible is now capped at 19. The visuals of this heist have seen even more obvious changes over Turbid Station, though it’s still hauntingly recognizable to experienced heisters.
First Person Animations
Our animation team has outdone themselves and put together some fine looking first person animations for a lot of the player actions. It really makes it feel better to swipe money when you see it getting taken.
As part of this, you can now inspect both your gloves and weapons by using the corresponding option in the context wheel.
Transporter Skill Line
This skill line is all about carrying, be that bodies, loot or equipment. With this skill line you’ll do so faster and more efficiently, even letting you carry two bags at once.
New Mask & Preset Weapon
Added the Under Wraps mask and the Compact7 Lycan preset weapons.
Level Cap Rewards
While we did expect you guys to outdo our expectations, you guys have crushed our predictions. As such this is the first addition of items exclusively available to those who have hit the level cap. We will call the levels passed the infamy cap “Renown”. When hitting a new renown level, you’ll be rewarded with consumable items that will be dropped for each renown level. We hope to expand this in the future, for all of you unstoppable heisters.
Infamy for each heist completed
Our game designer Mio has written a blog-style post about the changes, and how they work just below.
Recommended Challenges
Lastly on this list, we’ve added recommended challenges. Recommendations will show both on the main menu with general challenges you are close to, or could complete, and also in the heist selection when hovering over each heist.
Together with the Infamy per heist completion, we hope this will provide a good starting point for addressing your concerns about the challenges.
Added Lobby Chat for PC
We’ve added the much requested lobby chat for PC. We are still looking into how to best implement a text chat for console players.
Notable fixes
- Added Infamy Point (IP) rewards for every level successfully completed.
- A number of graphical and technical fixes.
- Closed the XP exploit on 99 Boxes.
- AI crew mates got a 300% HP boost so they can better assist you without taking so many naps.
- Enemies won’t try to dodge shots that weren’t directly aimed at them as much.
- Adjusted some text that wasn’t wrapping in its box properly.
- Generally fixed most out of bounds issues of bags and players.
- Rebalanced a number of skills.
- Added the option to mute the contact in heist selection.
- Added recommended challenges to the main menu as well as per heist in the heist selection screen.
- Added an outline to the sentry gun for its owner.
General
- Fixed an issue with AI not being able to revive after being cuffed by a Cloaker
- Included optimization to improve performance on Xbox S
- Added a 30 second custody timers for players who reconnect after being downed/taken into custody
- Added measures to prevent bags getting thrown out of the playable area
- Increased the crew AI health by 300%
- Container door opening rate increased by 3 times
- Players can no longer lockpick while holding a human shield
- Fixed an issue where joining players wouldn’t see CCTV cameras as “off” if the guard was killed before they joined
- Fixed an XP exploit on 99 Boxes
- Fixed an issue causing some masks, suits and gloves to appear in the wrong inventory space, causing confusion when equipping
- Micro camera now triggers shutterstock challenge when placed (PS5)
- Fixed an issue where the player could disable cameras by throwing a bag in front of the security room guard
- Fix issue with players crouching while doing the safe cracking interaction
- Fixed an issue were cops wouldn’t see players inside the dumpster on Art Gallery
- Adjusted a border between private and secure area in Touch the Sky
- Fixed a crash related to weapon customization
- Fixed an issue with CCTV cameras would beep in high alert for extended times when seeing scared civilians
- Added a fix so players cannot walk on doors
- Added a fix to make the spectrophotometer respawn on the roof if thrown into the helicopter on Under the Surphaze
- Fixed the transition between sprinting and interacting with a lockpicking puzzle
- Fixed an issue causing motion sensors to stop working if entering the range of another motion sensor
- Fixed an issue skipping the negotiation phase if player goes loud towards the end
- Fixed not being able to use ammo bags dropped in the alley of No Rest for the Wicked
- Fixed sprint not working if something blocked the player from standing up during the first moments of movement
- Fixed so that bots no longer warn the player about the presence of the nearby camera, after the camera has been hacked to loop its footage
- Fixed crouched player’s character stands up after canceling the safecracking/lockpick interaction
- Fixed an issue causing players to be unable to invite players to friends only lobbies
- Fixed an issue causing a crash for PS5 players if invited to a lobby by a PC player (PS5)
- Fixed an issue where an user was unable to join a party after matchmaking into a different lobby (Xbox S/X)
- Fixed an issue where only one civilian could react to each dead AI
- Improved the crew AI behavior, they should run around less randomly in assault breaks and similarly
- Fixed a performance issue on Dirty Ice (Xbox S)
- Fixed an issue enabling players to have multiple hostages following them
- Fixed an exploit allowing players to spam purchase c-stacks, skipping the payment (PC/PS5)
- Fixed a bug where sliding under an object with hold to crouch would let the player walk too fast in crouch
- Translation added on a PC screen in the tutorial
- Fixed a bug where the controller would keep vibrating when turning vibrations off in the menu when a vibration was active in the controller
- Fixed an issue with matchmaking between players on different platforms
- Fixed an issue causing players to be unable to rejoin a previously left lobby
- Fixed a crash that occurred when the player tried to leave the tutorial while holding human shield on the Crowd Tutorial
- Fixed an issue preventing the player from receiving a favor upon heist completion
- Fixed an issue where the player could shoot from the vents during stealth without guards reacting to the gunfire properly
- Fixed a crash related to the taser mine
- Civilians will no longer run away while tied up if a player had tied them up just after a guard saved them
- Fixed an issue causing the weapon would wiggle when aiming down sight after sprinting
- Changed the mask when inspecting patterns to a blank mask so the pattern is easier to see
- Fixed a crash caused by attempting to climb the escape van on the Crowd Control Tutorial level whilst escaping
- Added teleportation back into the map for players who were pushed out of the playable area
- Fixed culling issue on Rock the Cradle causing a box to appear and disappear
- You can now see your ping marker when watching through a hacked camera
- Fixed an issue where vault wouldn’t work after using the crouch button to uncrouch
- Fixed a crash that could happen when spamming shout at a guard
- Added descriptive text to interactable control panels, such as in Gold & Sharke
- Fixed an issue where the player was able to send a friend request to someone they were already friends with.
- Fixed an issue where directional inputs stop working after blocking another player
- Fixed an issue where players couldn’t join through Xbox shell after a couple of invites
- Fixed an issue in the challenges menu showing wrong progress values
- Fixed an issue where players could restart a tutorial level and when the timer for restart level has gone to zero
Dit is overigens lang niet alles, want er zijn nog veel meer andere fixes en verbeteringen doorgevoerd. Bij interesse kan je daarvoor hier terecht.
Weer eens gaan spelen dit lekkere spelletje
Trailer GTA 6 ; 5 Dec. 9Am et
GTA6 TRAILER OP 5 DECEMBER!!!!
@Anoniem-130: loveeeee