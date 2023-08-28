Ben je op zoek naar een unieke FPS-game? Dan is Luna Abyss misschien wel een titel om in de gaten te houden: deze debuutgame van ontikkelaar Bonzai Collective heeft een nieuwe trailer gekregen en deze toont wel heel sfeervolle (en indrukwekkende) beelden.

Het concept van Luna Abyss samenvatten is moeilijk, aangezien de game als geheel best uniek is. Je volgt een zekere Fawkes die gevangen zit in ‘Luna’ en daar oog in oog komt te staan met allerlei vreemde taferelen. Er staan je heel wat chaotische gevechten in ware ‘bullet-hell’ stijl op te wachten, dus bekijk zeker de onderstaande trailer eens om een goed beeld te krijgen.

Luna Abyss is in ontwikkeling voor de PS5, Xbox Series X|S en pc. Een releasedatum is nog niet bekendgemaakt.

The never-before-seen clip casts light on both characters’ roles within the game’s lore, with Aylin serving as the player’s guide as they traverse the diverse environments at the heart of Luna Abyss. As players will discover, those who step out into the Luna Abyss will be tasked with uncovering the mysteries of the mimic moon turned prison planet, as well as the chasm within its depths.

Aylin is your primary guide as you step outside your cell, serving as the governor of the Blood Moon Penal Colony. Taking direction from the mysterious All-Father, her primary imperative is to be helpful and supportive of the Scouts under her care, though her somewhat patchy understanding of humans occasionally leads her to make questionable decisions.

The trailer also details the game’s lead, prisoner Fawkes, incarcerated on the Blood Moon for embodying the characteristic red eyes of the Marked Ones. Alone, afraid, and thousands of miles from home, Fawkes wants only to survive their sentence, but the Abyss holds many secrets, and unwary Scouts are liable to discover things best left well alone.

