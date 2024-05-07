Microsoft heeft binnen Xbox eerder dit jaar al flink wat mensen op straat gezet en klaarblijkelijk is men nog niet klaar. De betrouwbaar journalist Jason Schreier meldt zojuist op X dat Microsoft namelijk de deuren van Tango Gameworks en Arkane Austin gaat sluiten.
Die eerste is bekend van The Evil Within, Ghostwire Tokyo en Hi-Fi Rush, allemaal degelijke tot zeer goede games dus het is opvallend dat Microsoft deze studio sluit. Arkane Austin heeft ons natuurlijk Redfall gebracht, wat niet goed in de smaak viel en hielp eerder mee aan Dishonored.
Daarnaast zal Microsoft ook de deuren van Alpha Dog Games en Roundhouse Studios sluiten. De eerstgenoemde is een ontwikkelaar van mobiele games en de tweede zal opgaan in Zenimax Online Studios.
Hieronder de interne memo die Matt Booty rondstuurde over de sluitingen:
“Today I’m sharing changes we are making to our Bethesda and ZeniMax teams. These changes are grounded in prioritizing high-impact titles and further investing in Bethesda’s portfolio of blockbuster games and beloved worlds which you have nurtured over many decades.
To double down on these franchises and invest to build new ones requires us to look across the business to identify the opportunities that are best positioned for success. This reprioritization of titles and resources means a few teams will be realigned to others and that some of our colleagues will be leaving us.
Here are the changes going into effect:
Arkane Austin – This studio will close with some members of the team joining other studios to work on projects across Bethesda. Arkane Austin has a history of making impactful and innovative games and it is a pedigree that everyone should be proud of. Redfall’s previous update will be its last as we end all development on the game. The game and its servers will remain online for players to enjoy and we will provide make-good offers to players who purchased the Hero DLC.
Alpha Dog Studios – This studio will also close. We appreciate the team’s creativity in bringing Doom to new players. Mighty Doom will be sunset on August 7 and we will be turning off the ability for players to make any purchases in the game.
Tango Gameworks – Tango Gameworks will also close. We are thankful for their contributions to Bethesda and players around the world. Hi-Fi Rush will continue to be available to players on the platforms it is today.
Roundhouse Games – The team at Roundhouse Games will be joining ZeniMax Online Studios (ZOS). Roundhouse has played a key role in many of our recent game launches and bringing them into ZOS to work on The Elder Scrolls Online will mean we can do even more to grow the world that millions of players call home.
With this consolidation of our Bethesda studio teams, so that we can invest more deeply in our portfolio of games and new IP, a small number of roles across select Bethesda publishing and corporate teams will also be eliminated.
Those whose roles will be impacted will be notified today, and we ask that you please treat your departing colleagues with respect and compassion. We will provide our full support to those who are impacted in today’s notifications and through their transitions, including severance benefits informed by local laws.
These changes are not a reflection of the creativity and skill of the talented individuals at these teams or the risks they took to try new things. I acknowledge that these changes are also disruptive to the various support teams across ZeniMax and Bethesda that bring our games to market. We are making these tough decisions to create capacity to increase investment in other parts of our portfolio and focus on our priority games.
Bethesda remains one of the key pillars of Xbox with a strong portfolio of amazing games and thriving communities. As we look to the future, there is an impressive line-up of games on the horizon. In 2024 alone we have Starfield Shattered Space, Fallout 76 Skyline Valley, Indiana Jones and The Great Circle, and The Elder Scrolls Online’s Golden Road. As we align our plans and resources to best set ourselves up for success in this complex and changing industry, our teams across Arkane Lyon, Bethesda Game Studios, id Software, MachineGames, ZeniMax Online Studios and the Bethesda publishing and corporate teams will be well-positioned to build new IP, explore new game concepts, and expand on our existing franchises.
– Matt”
dat krijgj met redfall he, breng gewoon een nieuwe dishonored en red de franchise en naam
Zonde zeg! Hi-Fi rush was een van de beste games van 2023! Balen dat we nooit meer een vervolg gaan zien 🙁
hier een 5,- tegoed bon voor microsoft store voor de gedupeerde die de 100 euro redfall editie hebben gekocht en een jaar later nog steeds niet de dlc hebben ontvangen
@X_boi:
Als een studio sluit betekend het niet dat de rechten opeens weg zijn. Zenimax/Bethesda ken die rechten aan een andere studio verlenen. Dan nog. Het is gewoonweg duidelijk dat Microsoft uit is op geld. En dus fallout zoveel mogelijk wilt melken als het kan. Die kleine studio’s zijn zeer creatief maar niet genoeg branding voor Microsoft. Subiet gaan ze na Dishonored 3 ook nog Arkane Lyon sluiten. Ik hou mijn adem al in. Aangezien Dishonored niet zo een grote franchise als fallout kon worden. Ondanks het top games zijn.
Veel games zijn financieel gezien flops. Kijk maar naar square Enix, afgelopen jaar 140miljoen usd verlies. FF 16 net break even en FF7 rebirth verliesgevend.
@Anoniem-7251:
Dit is wel een klein beetje kort door de bocht. Je maakt hier van Microsoft weer de grote boze wolf. En het is ook kut natuurlijk voor de studio’s die gesloten worden maar dit is echt dagelijkse hap in de zakenwereld. Ja, MS wil zoveel mogelijk omzet draaien, dat is de bedoeling van elk bedrijf he. En als die studio’s een te grote kostenpost zijn zonder daarvoor iets terug te bieden dan worden die vaak geslachtofferd. Zo werkt het wereldje nu eenmaal, bij elk bedrijf.
Tango Gameworks vind ik op zich wel zonde, leuke games met een eigen ding. Niet echt triple A maar wel creatief.
Arkane Austin is gewoon een support studio bij Dishonored, dus over die franchise zou ik me niet te veel zorgen om maken, Lyon is nog steeds de hoofdstudio en die blijft gewoon open. Austin heeft Redfall gemaakt en dat is gewoon een dikke drol, niet gek dat ze sluiten.
Hopelijk vinden de mensen snel weer iets anders
Wat een smerig en zielig bedrijf dat Microsoft, miljarden uitgeven en dan studio’s gaan sluiten
En nu, hup, die vrijgekomen devs aan een nieuwe Fallout laten werken!
@Anoniem-7906:
Dus als die studio’s niet renderen en kutgames zoals Redfall uitbrengen dan moet MS dat maar openhouden omdat ze ervoor betaald hebben? Jij hebt wel logica, hopelijk start jij nooit een bedrijf want dan ga je de boel snel kunnen sluiten.
Jammer voor die studio’s en het personeel, zeer zeker. Maar iets blijven ondersteunen terwijl het niet rendeert is gewoon nutteloos.
Godzijdank dat Sony geen studio’s sluit, toch? Oh, wacht…. 😉