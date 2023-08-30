Eerder dit jaar op 14 juli verscheen (na lang wachten) Jagged Alliance 3 op de pc en kreeg daar mooie kritieken van zowel spelers als critici. Ontwikkelaar Haemimont Games en uitgever THQ Nordic hebben nu echter leuk nieuws voor consolefanaten, want deze tactische game zal ook naar zowel last-gen als current-gen PlayStation en Xbox komen.
Deze aankondiging gebeurde met een nieuwe live-action trailer die je hieronder kan bewonderen. Jammer genoeg ontbreekt momenteel nog een releasedatum, maar deze consoleversie ‘verschijnt binnenkort’.
About
Grand Chien, a nation of rich natural resources and deep political divides, is thrown into chaos when the elected president goes missing and a paramilitary force known as “The Legion” seizes control of the countryside. Now, the President’s family has pulled together all their resources, including an arrangement with the powerful Adonis corporation, to hire a group of skilled mercenaries tasked with finding the President and bringing order back to the country.
In Jagged Alliance 3, select from a huge cast of mercenaries all with their own unique personalities, quirks, and backstories. Then go out and explore Grand Chien as you meet new people, earn money, grow your team, and ultimately make your own decisions that will decide the country’s fate.
Key Features
- Engage in rich, tactical turn-based combat.
- Recruit from a large cast of unique mercenaries, including many familiar fan favorites.
- Loot, salvage, and customize an arsenal of weaponry and equipment.
- Choose from a wide array of special perks to customize your mercs as they level up.
- Decide the fate of Grand Chien in an open RPG structure.
- Control territory, train the locals, command multiple parties, and defend against enemy forces in an alive, active world.
- Experience the campaign with friends in online co-op mode.