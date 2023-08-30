

Konami heeft aangekondigd dat ze Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars hebben uitgesteld. De uitgave stond aanvankelijk gepland voor een release dit jaar, maar dat is niet langer haalbaar. De remasters van de eerste twee delen verschijnen nu ergens in 2024, al is er nog geen releasedatum gegeven.

De reden voor het uitstel is om het ontwikkelteam meer tijd te geven de kwaliteit zo optimaal mogelijk te maken, dus niks bijzonders. Hieronder de volledige verklaring van Konami aangaande het uitstel.

“We would like to thank Suikoden fans everywhere for your ongoing passion and support for the Suikoden series.

Regarding the planned release of Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars, we have reached the conclusion that despite the very best efforts of our dedicated development staff to release the remasters in 2023, additional time is needed to ensure the quality performance and gameplay experience our users deserve. The entire Suikoden team is renewing our efforts to bring Suikoden I & II HD Remaster to release as soon as is possible.

We will share further release information as soon as it becomes available, on our official social media accounts and official homepage. We appreciate your understanding and sincerely hope you will continue to lend Suikoden your support.

Thank you,

The Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars Team”