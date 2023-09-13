

SEGA en Sports Interactive hebben aangekondigd dat ze werken aan Football Manager 2024. Deze game zal op 6 november uitkomen voor de PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, pc, iOS en Android. Opvallend genoeg komt de game niet naar de PlayStation 4. Speel je op de Xbox? Dan zal je de game op release via Game Pass kunnen verkrijgen.

Uiteraard kwam deze aankondiging niet zonder trailer en die kan je hieronder bekijken. Daarbij heeft Sports Interactive ook een overzicht van details vrijgegeven, zodat je een helder beeld krijgt van alle features en mogelijkheden in deze management game.

About Football Manager 2024

Football is the relentless pursuit of perfection. Success in the modern game is defined by those who build, plan and fine-tune every aspect of their club. Uncover new ways to win in Football Manager 2024 as you explore new horizons and compete for football’s biggest prizes.

So, whether you’re the sort of manager who likes to chase immediate glory or prefers building a club from the bottom, the perfect challenge awaits. The brand new ability to import your existing career from Football Manager 2023, meanwhile, perfectly positions you to continue those long-term quests for glory.

About Football Manager 2024 Console

Assemble a match-winning team and inspire them to dominate football’s biggest competitions in Football Manager 2024 Console. When it’s time to take on the opposition, tactical tools and support from your backroom team will help to sharpen your team’s performances at both ends of the pitch.

Make every advantage count when you’re battling the best – have you got what it takes to win football’s top prizes? New features empower you to stamp your style, shape a title-winning culture and inspire your players on the biggest stages.

PlayStation 5

Benefit from bespoke adaptation for the DualSense controller, using new tactical innovations to boost your team’s performances.

Key Features

Football Manager 2024

Craft a winning approach on the tactics board, incorporating modern systems and cutting-edge positional innovations to deliver victories on the pitch.

Master the transfer market, using new ways to shape your side to craft a squad capable of achieving your goals.

Level up your players on the training field, developing the mentality and team work needed to turn contenders into champions.

See your tactical vision come to life on Matchdays, with every game elevated by improvements to ball and player movements.

Football Manager 2024 Console