

Succes op de Japanse markt heeft Xbox nooit echt weten te bereiken. Tijdens het tijdperk van de Xbox 360 hebben ze het zeker wel geprobeerd met prachtige exclusives zoals Blue Dragon en Lost Odyssey, maar het marktaandeel in Japan is nooit geweest wat het zou moeten zijn. Volgens Xbox-baas Phil Spencer is de hoop echter nog niet opgegeven.

Spencer licht toe dat Xbox Game Studios al wat Japanse ontwikkelaars onder hun hoede heeft, zoals Tango Gameworks, en er nog wat andere titels in de pijplijn zitten die samen met Japanse ontwikkelaars tot stand zijn gekomen. Daarnaast kunnen Xbox bezitters ook steeds meer multiplatform games die hun roots in Japan hebben op de Xbox verwachten.

“In fact, we released Hi-Fi Rush in January 2023. It may not have been a major title like Blue Dragon, but it was certainly high-quality. There are also Japanese game creators who are part of Microsoft Game Studios, and while there are titles we can’t announce yet, we are currently developing new games in collaboration with Japanese companies. With further growth, including first-party and third-party, I believe you can look forward to the arrival of even more Japanese titles in the future.”