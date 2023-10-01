Een aantal jaar geleden bracht Bethesda Fallout Shelter naar mobiele platformen. Deze vermakelijke management-game weet tot op de dag van vandaag nog genoeg spelers aan zich te binden. Het is daarom niet gek dat Bethesda nu een soortgelijke game uitbrengt van hun grootste franchise: The Elder Scrolls.
The Elder Scrolls: Castles doet wel een paar dingetjes anders dan Fallout Shelter, maar als we naar de screenshots kijken zien we wel direct gelijkenissen. Zo zien de quests er bijvoorbeeld al wat dynamischer uit dan wat we van Fallout Shelter gewend zijn.
De early access versie is in een aantal regio’s nu beschikbaar voor Android telefoons en tablets, maar lijkt vooralsnog niet te vinden in de Nederlandse Google Play Store.
About
From Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning developer behind The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout Shelter, comes The Elder Scrolls: Castles—a new mobile game that puts you in control of your very own castle and dynasty. Oversee your subjects as the years come and go, families grow, and new rulers take the throne.
Key Features
- Build Your Dynasty – Tell your story for generations—each day in real life covers the span of an entire year in The Elder Scrolls: Castles. Train your subjects, name heirs, and maintain order to help your kingdom flourish. Will you keep your subjects happy and ensure a long life for their ruler? Or will they grow discontent and plot assassination?
- Manage Your Castle – Customize your castle from the ground up, adding and expanding rooms, placing lavish decorations and inspirational monuments, and even assign subjects to workstations to ensure your castle has the resources to thrive for years to come!
- Rule Your Kingdom – Make key decisions that impact your legacy. Will you risk a limited supply of food to aid a neighboring kingdom? How should a heated spat between your subjects be settled? Your choices determine if your rule will inspire prosperity or lead your castle to peril.
- Complete Epic Quests – Create heroes, equip them with epic gear, and send them to battle against classic Elder Scrolls foes to collect valuable items and keep your kingdom growing.