

Een aantal jaar geleden bracht Bethesda Fallout Shelter naar mobiele platformen. Deze vermakelijke management-game weet tot op de dag van vandaag nog genoeg spelers aan zich te binden. Het is daarom niet gek dat Bethesda nu een soortgelijke game uitbrengt van hun grootste franchise: The Elder Scrolls.

The Elder Scrolls: Castles doet wel een paar dingetjes anders dan Fallout Shelter, maar als we naar de screenshots kijken zien we wel direct gelijkenissen. Zo zien de quests er bijvoorbeeld al wat dynamischer uit dan wat we van Fallout Shelter gewend zijn.

De early access versie is in een aantal regio’s nu beschikbaar voor Android telefoons en tablets, maar lijkt vooralsnog niet te vinden in de Nederlandse Google Play Store.

About

From Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning developer behind The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout Shelter, comes The Elder Scrolls: Castles—a new mobile game that puts you in control of your very own castle and dynasty. Oversee your subjects as the years come and go, families grow, and new rulers take the throne.

Key Features