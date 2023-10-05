IO Interactive heeft in samenwerking met Feral Interactive aangekondigd dat ze een port van Hitman: Blood Money uitbrengen. Deze heruitgave draagt de naam Hitman: Blood Money Reprisal en wordt uitgebracht ter ere van het 25-jarig jubileum van IO Interactive.

Blood Money werd oorspronkelijk in 2006 uitgebracht. Deze heruitgave zal later dit najaar, ergens in de komende twee maanden dus, beschikbaar zijn voor iOS en Android. De versie voor de Nintendo Switch volgt in de winter. Hieronder vind je een beschrijving en de aankondigingstrailer van het spel.

This is a sparkling version of the stealth classic Hitman: Blood Money for new platforms, complete with a suite of improvements that deliver powerful new features such as Instinct Mode, an ever-present minimap, and a wide array of gameplay improvements inspired by later games in the series.

Reprisal’s twelve sandbox missions offer endless opportunities to experiment, with many different routes to success. From the refined surroundings of the Paris opera to the heaving streets of New Orleans during Mardi Gras, how Agent 47 executes his commissions is up to the player. Whether it’s a very public execution, a silent kill with no witnesses or an “unfortunate accident,” a generous armoury of tools, weapons, disguises and blunt objects are always on-hand to help with decision making…