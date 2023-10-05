

Er zijn verschillende zekerheden in het leven en hieronder valt een jaarlijkse release in de Call of Duty franchise, net zoals in de EA Sports FC reeks (voorheen FIFA). In het kader van de shooter zal dat voorlopig niet veranderen, want Activision heeft tot zeker 2027 plannen voor Call of Duty-games.

Dit zei Rob Kostich van Activision in een interview met GamesBeat. Activision moet wat de games betreft jaren vooruit denken omdat ze goed moeten bepalen in welke tijd nieuwe games zich afspelen. Hierbij zoekt men ook altijd naar de juiste aansluiting, zodat de tijdsgeest van een titel goed past bij het moment waarop het uitkomt en wat de community leuk vindt.

“We’re constantly in our planning phase, our long-term planning phase. Right now, we have games planned out all the way through ’27 for the things that we’re working on.

All those things are great learning experiences. Anything that’s happened in the past is a great learning experience. We’ve got a massive focus group around the world who tells us what they think each and every day about the franchise that we pay particular attention to.

Look, we’ve learned. I think we’ve done a lot of games in the future. We probably went as far there as we possible could. We made some of the games in the past. You start to see the sweet spot over time and what really resonates with the community.

You see things like the Modern Warfare and Black Ops franchises are really popular. We’ve certainly had some other games that have done really well, like the original World War II game from Sledgehammer in 2017 did really, really well as well.

It’s a balance, I think most importantly, that we feel like we actually need to provide good differentiated experiences, good things for people to get in, and feel like they’re experiencing new kinds of fun.”