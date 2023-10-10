War Hospital stond gepland voor eind deze maand, maar de real-time strategy/survival titel zal wat langer op zich laten wachten. Nacon en Brave Lamb Studio hebben namelijk laten weten dat de game is uitgesteld naar begin 2024.

De uitgever en ontwikkelaar hebben aangegeven dat ze een zo realistisch mogelijke game willen maken die tevens diepgaande gameplay biedt. Om dit voor elkaar te krijgen, wordt er gebruik gemaakt van verschillende mechanieken, zoals management, strategie en role-play. Dit is erg complex om goed uit te werken en daarom is er wat meer tijd nodig.

De volledige statement is als volgt:

You have been following our news for a long time and you know that we are committed to making a truly unique game. As the aim of the game is to save people rather than kill them, War Hospital offers a different perspective from other war strategy games. We want to make the game as deep and realistic as possible while respecting the subject it deals with. This is why War Hospital features a range of game mechanics, including management, strategy and role-play. These different systems are complex, and we require more development time than previously thought to find the right balance.

To achieve our authenticity and quality goals, we have decided to extend our development time and push back the release to early 2024. These additional months will allow us to refine details, balance the game and fix more bugs so that you have a more polished game.

Thank you for your understanding, your patience and your support.