Nintendo, Microsoft en Sony zijn natuurlijk elkaars grote concurrenten, toch zijn ze er niet vies van om af en toe de loftrompet over elkaar af te steken. Zo zijn topmensen als Phil Spencer geregeld te horen op X als Sony een topgame aflevert en dat dan met felicitaties en vice versa.

Wat Nintendo betreft en hun band met Microsoft zit het ook wel goed. Doug Bowser, de president van Nintendo America, is lovend over de Amerikaanse softwaregigant vanwege de samenwerking die goed zichtbaar zou zijn op de Nintendo Switch. Zo zegt de topman in gesprek met Inverse:

“We have a great relationship with Microsoft. We consider them to be partners in many, many ways, and you only have to look at Nintendo Switch to see that partnership. Obviously, Minecraft is on Nintendo Switch, and we brought Banjo Kazooie to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. So, we’re looking forward to that partnership continuing.”

Laatst bleek dat Microsoft overwogen heeft om Nintendo te kopen. Dit zou misschien wat gevoelig kunnen liggen, maar ook daar is Bowser heel nuchter over blijkt wel uit zijn antwoord, al gaat hij niet heel specifiek op de kwestie in:

“As far as consolidation in the industry goes, I’ve been a part of this industry for 16-plus years now. One thing that’s been constant is the acquisitions of studios. But the other constant is the fact that new studios are popping up every single year. Incredibly creative studios are making content, from indie-sized to AAA-sized games. So as consolidation happens, on an equal basis, we’re seeing these new studios, which really just speaks to the dynamic nature of the industry overall. In the end, that bodes well for the player.”