Valve is weliswaar niet van plan om snel met een opvolger voor de Steam Deck te komen, het bedrijf zorgt er wel voor dat de handheld regelmatig wordt voorzien van nieuwe firmware updates. Nu is versie 3.5.5 beschikbaar en deze update voegt flink wat nieuwe features toe.

Niet iedereen was tevreden met de kleurintensiteit van het scherm van de Steam Deck. Hier moest je mee leven, want er was geen optie om dit te veranderen. Door de nieuwste update is deze mogelijkheid er nu wel. Heb je je handheld aangesloten op een externe monitor met VRR en/of HDR support, dan biedt de Steam Deck daar nu ook ondersteuning voor.

Update 3.5.5 neemt nog veel meer extra mogelijkheden en aanpassingen met zich mee en die zijn als volgt: