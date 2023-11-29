Fans van Metal Gear Solid kunnen sinds vorige maand weer de gloriedagen van de franchise herleven middels de uitgebrachte Master Collection Vol 1., die de klassieke MSX- en PlayStation-titels in één pakket heeft gecombineerd.

Geheel vlekkeloos was de release nog niet en Konami kondigde al aan om snel met oplossingen te komen. Daarom heeft men recentelijk weer een nieuwe patch uitgerold voor de collectie. Specifiek wordt er een probleem opgelost voor PlayStation 4-spelers, waardoor Trophies soms niet ontgrendeld werden, ondanks dat spelers wel de vereisten hadden afgetikt.

Helaas zullen deze Trophies niet retroactief alsnog vrijgespeeld worden. Op de Xbox Series X|S is de in-game browser veranderd naar Microsofts Edge browser en voor andere platforms zoals de Nintendo Switch-versie van Metal Gear Solid 2 zijn er kleine zaken aangepakt. In de onderstaande lijst geeft Konami tevens aan welke issues nog onderzocht worden

“METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol.1”

Ver.1.3.1 Patch Notes

Please check the list of changes below for details on the main improvements and fixes in this patch. Fixes of previously known issues are marked with an asterisk.

METAL GEAR SOLID 2: Sons of Liberty – Master Collection Version

Changed the in-game browser to Microsoft Edge (Xbox Series X|S)

Fixed an issue where sometimes trophies weren’t properly unlocked (PlayStation 4)

Please note that some trophies cannot be unlocked immediately upon loading save data even if the requirements have previously been met. The requirements of these trophies must be met again in order for them to be unlocked.

Fixed some minor issues and made additional adjustments (Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4)

METAL GEAR SOLID 3: Snake Eater – Master Collection Version

Changed the in-game browser to Microsoft Edge (Xbox Series X|S)

Fixed an issue where sometimes trophies weren’t properly unlocked (PlayStation 4)

Please note that some trophies cannot be unlocked immediately upon loading save data even if the requirements have previously been met. The requirements of these trophies must be met again in order for them to be unlocked.

Fixed some minor issues and made additional adjustments (Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4)

Metal Gear & Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake – Master Collection Version

Changed the in-game browser to Microsoft Edge (Xbox Series X|S)

Fixed an issue where sometimes trophies weren’t properly unlocked (PlayStation 4)

Please note that some trophies cannot be unlocked immediately upon loading save data even if the requirements have previously been met. The requirements of these trophies must be met again in order for them to be unlocked.

Fixed some minor issues and made additional adjustments (Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4)

Issues Under Investigation

We are investigating the issues below and working to resolve them. We will provide further details regarding fixes for these issues at a later time.

METAL GEAR SOLID – Master Collection Version

An issue which sometimes causes certain cutscenes to stop playing

METAL GEAR SOLID 2: Sons of Liberty – Master Collection Version

An issue that results in the laser pointer effect not displaying in some cutscenes

An issue that causes the sea lice to be displayed incorrectly in certain scenes

An issue that causes the mic audio from game clips captured using console features to not save (Xbox Series X|S)

METAL GEAR SOLID 3: Snake Eater – Master Collection Version