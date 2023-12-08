De jaarlijkse awards zijn weer uitgereikt tijdens The Game Awards deze nacht. Het was wederom een show vol met mooie aankondigingen, leuke speeches en vermakelijke optredens. De aankondigingen heb je allemaal in aparte items terug kunnen lezen en natuurlijk mogen we de kers op de taart niet vergeten: de titels/personen die gewonnen hebben.
Geheel terecht heeft Baldur’s Gate 3 de prijs van Game of the Year gewonnen, al was de concurrentie met Alan Wake II, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Resident Evil 4 Remake, Super Mario Bros. Wonder en The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom niet mis.
Hieronder hebben we alle genomineerden nogmaals op een rijtje gezet en de winnaars dikgedrukt. De awards zijn uitgereikt op basis van een vakjury en stemmen van gamers wereldwijd, die gezamenlijk het oordeel hebben geveld.
Game of the Year
- Alan Wake II
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4 Remake
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best Game Direction
- Alan Wake II
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best Narrative
- Alan Wake II
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Best Art Direction
- Alan Wake II
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Lies of P
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best Score & Music
- Alan Wake II
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Hi-Fi Rush
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best Audio Design
- Alan Wake II
- Dead Space
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4 Remake
Best Performance
- Ben Starr – Final Fantasy XVI
- Cameron Monaghan – Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Idris Elba – Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Melanie Liburd – Alan Wake II
- Neil Newbon – Baldur’s Gate 3
- Yuri Lowenthal – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Games for Impact
- A Space for the Unbound
- Chants of Sennaar
- Goodbye Volcano High
- Tchia
- Terra Nil
- Venba
Best Ongoing Game
- Apex Legends
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
Best Indie
- Cocoon
- Dave the Diver
- Dredge
- Sea of Stars
- Viewfinder
Best Mobile Game
- Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Honkai: Star Rail
- Monster Hunter Now
- Terra Nil
Best Community Support
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- No Man’s Sky
Innovation in Accessibility
- Diablo IV
- Forza Motorsport
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Street Fighter 6
Best Virtual Reality / Augmented Reality
- Gran Turismo 7
- Horizon: Call of the Mountain
- Humanity
- Resident Evil 8: Village VR Mode
- Synapse
Best Action Game
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
- Dead Island 2
- Ghostrunner 2
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Remnant 2
Best Action / Adventure
- Alan Wake II
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4 Remake
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best Role-Playing
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Lies of P
- Sea of Stars
- Starfield
Best Fighting
- God of Rock
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
- Pocket Bravery
- Street Fighter 6
Best Family
- Disney Illusion Island
- Party Animals
- Pikmin 4
- Sonic Superstars
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Best Simulation / Strategy
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp
- Cities Skylines II
- Company of Heroes 3
- Fire Emblem Engage
- Pikmin 4
Best Sports / Racing
- EA Sports FC 24
- F1 23
- Forza Motorsport
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged
- The Crew: Motorfest
Best Multiplayer
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Diablo IV
- Party Animals
- Street Fighter 6
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Content Creator of the Year
- Ironmouse
- Peoplemakegames
- Quackity
- Spreen
- Sypherpk
Best Debut Indie
- Cocoon
- Dredge
- Pizza Tower
- Venba
- Viewfinder
Best Adaptation
- Castlevania: Nocturne
- Gran Turismo
- The Last of Us
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Twisted Metal
Most Anticipated
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Hades II
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Tekken 8
Best eSports Game
- Counter Strike 2
- Dota 2
- League of Legends
- PUBG Mobile
- Valorant
Best eSports Athlete
- Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok – League of Legends
- Mathieu “Zywoo” Herbaut – Counter Strike Go
- Max “Demon1” Mazanov – Valorant
- Paco “Hydra” Rusiewiez – Call of Duty
- Park “Ruler” Jae-Hyuk – League of Legends
- Phillip “Imperialhal” Dosen – Apex Legends
Best eSports Team
- Evil Geniuses – Valorant
- Fnatic – Valorant
- Gaimin Gladiators – Dota 2
- JD Gaming – League of Legends
- Team Vitality – Counter Strike
Best eSports Coach
- Christine “Potter” Chi – Evil Geniuses
- Danny “Zonic” Sorensen – Counter Strike
- Jordan “Gunba” Graham – Overwatch
- Remy “XTQZZ” Quoniam – Counter Strike
- Yoon “Homme” Sung-Young – League of Legends
Best eSports Event
- 2023 League of Legends World Championship
- Blast.tv Paris Major 2023
- EVO 2023
- The International Dota 2 Championships 2023
- Valorant Champions 2023
Wauw