

De jaarlijkse awards zijn weer uitgereikt tijdens The Game Awards deze nacht. Het was wederom een show vol met mooie aankondigingen, leuke speeches en vermakelijke optredens. De aankondigingen heb je allemaal in aparte items terug kunnen lezen en natuurlijk mogen we de kers op de taart niet vergeten: de titels/personen die gewonnen hebben.

Geheel terecht heeft Baldur’s Gate 3 de prijs van Game of the Year gewonnen, al was de concurrentie met Alan Wake II, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Resident Evil 4 Remake, Super Mario Bros. Wonder en The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom niet mis.

Hieronder hebben we alle genomineerden nogmaals op een rijtje gezet en de winnaars dikgedrukt. De awards zijn uitgereikt op basis van een vakjury en stemmen van gamers wereldwijd, die gezamenlijk het oordeel hebben geveld.

Game of the Year

Alan Wake II

Baldur’s Gate 3

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4 Remake

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Game Direction

Alan Wake II

Baldur’s Gate 3

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Narrative

Alan Wake II

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Final Fantasy XVI

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Best Art Direction

Alan Wake II

Hi-Fi Rush

Lies of P

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Score & Music

Alan Wake II

Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy XVI

Hi-Fi Rush

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Audio Design

Alan Wake II

Dead Space

Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4 Remake

Best Performance

Ben Starr – Final Fantasy XVI

Cameron Monaghan – Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Idris Elba – Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Melanie Liburd – Alan Wake II

Neil Newbon – Baldur’s Gate 3

Yuri Lowenthal – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Games for Impact

A Space for the Unbound

Chants of Sennaar

Goodbye Volcano High

Tchia

Terra Nil

Venba

Best Ongoing Game

Apex Legends

Cyberpunk 2077

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Best Indie

Cocoon

Dave the Diver

Dredge

Sea of Stars

Viewfinder

Best Mobile Game

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Honkai: Star Rail

Monster Hunter Now

Terra Nil

Best Community Support

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

No Man’s Sky

Innovation in Accessibility

Diablo IV

Forza Motorsport

Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Mortal Kombat 1

Street Fighter 6

Best Virtual Reality / Augmented Reality

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon: Call of the Mountain

Humanity

Resident Evil 8: Village VR Mode

Synapse

Best Action Game

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Dead Island 2

Ghostrunner 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Remnant 2

Best Action / Adventure

Alan Wake II

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4 Remake

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Role-Playing

Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy XVI

Lies of P

Sea of Stars

Starfield

Best Fighting

God of Rock

Mortal Kombat 1

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Pocket Bravery

Street Fighter 6

Best Family

Disney Illusion Island

Party Animals

Pikmin 4

Sonic Superstars

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Best Simulation / Strategy

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

Cities Skylines II

Company of Heroes 3

Fire Emblem Engage

Pikmin 4

Best Sports / Racing

EA Sports FC 24

F1 23

Forza Motorsport

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged

The Crew: Motorfest

Best Multiplayer

Baldur’s Gate 3

Diablo IV

Party Animals

Street Fighter 6

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Content Creator of the Year

Ironmouse

Peoplemakegames

Quackity

Spreen

Sypherpk

Best Debut Indie

Cocoon

Dredge

Pizza Tower

Venba

Viewfinder

Best Adaptation

Castlevania: Nocturne

Gran Turismo

The Last of Us

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Twisted Metal

Most Anticipated

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Hades II

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Star Wars Outlaws

Tekken 8

Best eSports Game

Counter Strike 2

Dota 2

League of Legends

PUBG Mobile

Valorant

Best eSports Athlete

Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok – League of Legends

Mathieu “Zywoo” Herbaut – Counter Strike Go

Max “Demon1” Mazanov – Valorant

Paco “Hydra” Rusiewiez – Call of Duty

Park “Ruler” Jae-Hyuk – League of Legends

Phillip “Imperialhal” Dosen – Apex Legends

Best eSports Team

Evil Geniuses – Valorant

Fnatic – Valorant

Gaimin Gladiators – Dota 2

JD Gaming – League of Legends

Team Vitality – Counter Strike

Best eSports Coach

Christine “Potter” Chi – Evil Geniuses

Danny “Zonic” Sorensen – Counter Strike

Jordan “Gunba” Graham – Overwatch

Remy “XTQZZ” Quoniam – Counter Strike

Yoon “Homme” Sung-Young – League of Legends

Best eSports Event