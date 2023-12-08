De jaarlijkse awards zijn weer uitgereikt tijdens The Game Awards deze nacht. Het was wederom een show vol met mooie aankondigingen, leuke speeches en vermakelijke optredens. De aankondigingen heb je allemaal in aparte items terug kunnen lezen en natuurlijk mogen we de kers op de taart niet vergeten: de titels/personen die gewonnen hebben.

Geheel terecht heeft Baldur’s Gate 3 de prijs van Game of the Year gewonnen, al was de concurrentie met Alan Wake II, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Resident Evil 4 Remake, Super Mario Bros. Wonder en The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom niet mis.

Hieronder hebben we alle genomineerden nogmaals op een rijtje gezet en de winnaars dikgedrukt. De awards zijn uitgereikt op basis van een vakjury en stemmen van gamers wereldwijd, die gezamenlijk het oordeel hebben geveld.

Game of the Year

  • Alan Wake II
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Resident Evil 4 Remake
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Game Direction

  • Alan Wake II
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Narrative

  • Alan Wake II
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Best Art Direction

  • Alan Wake II
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Lies of P
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Score & Music

  • Alan Wake II
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Audio Design

  • Alan Wake II
  • Dead Space
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Resident Evil 4 Remake

Best Performance

  • Ben Starr – Final Fantasy XVI
  • Cameron Monaghan – Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • Idris Elba – Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • Melanie Liburd – Alan Wake II
  • Neil Newbon – Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Yuri Lowenthal – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Games for Impact

  • A Space for the Unbound
  • Chants of Sennaar
  • Goodbye Volcano High
  • Tchia
  • Terra Nil
  • Venba

Best Ongoing Game

  • Apex Legends
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Genshin Impact

Best Indie

  • Cocoon
  • Dave the Diver
  • Dredge
  • Sea of Stars
  • Viewfinder

Best Mobile Game

  • Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis
  • Hello Kitty Island Adventure
  • Honkai: Star Rail
  • Monster Hunter Now
  • Terra Nil

Best Community Support

  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • No Man’s Sky

Innovation in Accessibility

  • Diablo IV
  • Forza Motorsport
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • Street Fighter 6

Best Virtual Reality / Augmented Reality

  • Gran Turismo 7
  • Horizon: Call of the Mountain
  • Humanity
  • Resident Evil 8: Village VR Mode
  • Synapse

Best Action Game

  • Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
  • Dead Island 2
  • Ghostrunner 2
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Remnant 2

Best Action / Adventure

  • Alan Wake II
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Resident Evil 4 Remake
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Role-Playing

  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Lies of P
  • Sea of Stars
  • Starfield

Best Fighting

  • God of Rock
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
  • Pocket Bravery
  • Street Fighter 6

Best Family

  • Disney Illusion Island
  • Party Animals
  • Pikmin 4
  • Sonic Superstars
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Best Simulation / Strategy

  • Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp
  • Cities Skylines II
  • Company of Heroes 3
  • Fire Emblem Engage
  • Pikmin 4

Best Sports / Racing

  • EA Sports FC 24
  • F1 23
  • Forza Motorsport
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged
  • The Crew: Motorfest

Best Multiplayer

  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Diablo IV
  • Party Animals
  • Street Fighter 6
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Content Creator of the Year

  • Ironmouse
  • Peoplemakegames
  • Quackity
  • Spreen
  • Sypherpk

Best Debut Indie

  • Cocoon
  • Dredge
  • Pizza Tower
  • Venba
  • Viewfinder

Best Adaptation

  • Castlevania: Nocturne
  • Gran Turismo
  • The Last of Us
  • The Super Mario Bros. Movie
  • Twisted Metal

Most Anticipated

  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Hades II
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • Tekken 8

Best eSports Game

  • Counter Strike 2
  • Dota 2
  • League of Legends
  • PUBG Mobile
  • Valorant

Best eSports Athlete

  • Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok – League of Legends
  • Mathieu “Zywoo” Herbaut – Counter Strike Go
  • Max “Demon1” Mazanov – Valorant
  • Paco “Hydra” Rusiewiez – Call of Duty
  • Park “Ruler” Jae-Hyuk – League of Legends
  • Phillip “Imperialhal” Dosen – Apex Legends

Best eSports Team

  • Evil Geniuses – Valorant
  • Fnatic – Valorant
  • Gaimin Gladiators – Dota 2
  • JD Gaming – League of Legends
  • Team Vitality – Counter Strike

Best eSports Coach

  • Christine “Potter” Chi – Evil Geniuses
  • Danny “Zonic” Sorensen – Counter Strike
  • Jordan “Gunba” Graham – Overwatch
  • Remy “XTQZZ” Quoniam – Counter Strike
  • Yoon “Homme” Sung-Young – League of Legends

Best eSports Event

  • 2023 League of Legends World Championship
  • Blast.tv Paris Major 2023
  • EVO 2023
  • The International Dota 2 Championships 2023
  • Valorant Champions 2023