

Jurassic Park heeft verschillende games gekregen en er zit weer een nieuwe in de pijplijn: Jurassic Park: Survival. Dit is een first-person actie-adventure game die in ontwikkeling is voor de PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S en pc.

Wanneer de game uitkomt is niet bekend, maar wel gaf de ontwikkelaar een korte omschrijving vrij. Zo zul je de periode na de eerste film ervaren en je stapt in de schoenen van InGen wetenschapper Dr. Maya Joshi. Het lukt haar niet om van het eiland te ontsnappen en dus zul je zelf op ontdekkingstocht gaan.

De game presenteert je een volledig nagemaakt Isla Nublar waar je diverse dino’s tegen zult komen, die allemaal eigen gedragskenmerken vertonen. Afleiding en stealth zijn volgens Saber Interactive de sleutel tot succes. Check de trailer hieronder.