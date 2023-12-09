

Tussen alle grote aankondigingen door tijdens The Game Awards werden er ook nog titels aangekondigd die al snel verzuipen in het nieuws. Eén daarvan was Mecha BREAK, een nieuwe multiplayer game met in de hoofdrol… mechs. De game is in ontwikkeling voor de PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S en pc.

Wanneer de game uitkomt is nog niet bekendgemaakt, maar wel heeft ontwikkelaar Seasun Games een hele hoop details vrijgegeven. Die hebben we onder de trailer op een rijtje gezet. Neem het even door en je hebt een uitstekend beeld van wat je van Mecha BREAK kunt verwachten.