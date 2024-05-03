

Eerder deze week werd duidelijk dat de Nederlandse ontwikkelaar KeokeN Interactive iedereen heeft moeten ontslaan, omdat ze het niet voor elkaar hebben gekregen om nieuwe concepten bij uitgevers te pitchen. Althans, geen enkele uitgever heeft toegehapt, waarna deze onvermijdelijke stap het gevolg is.

Niet alleen die studio heeft het moeilijk, dit gaat ook op voor Paladin Studios. Deze Nederlandse ontwikkelaar is bekend van verschillende games, waaronder Nikko RC Racer, Stormbound en Amazing Katamari Damacy. De studio moet niet alleen mensen ontslaan, de ontwikkelaar wordt zelfs in z’n geheel opgeheven.

Uit de financiële situatie is naar voren gekomen dat als ze doorgaan, ze zichzelf in de problemen storten. Daarom nemen ze nu de verantwoordelijkheid. Via een nieuw bericht op de website maken ze bekend dat ze na 19 jaar de deuren hebben moeten sluiten. Hieronder het volledige bericht:

“Yesterday, our quest came to an end, and we have closed the studio.

For almost 19 years, we have poured our hearts and souls into creating games that make you smile. Starting as a bootstrapped mini studio in 2005, we followed the twists and turns of the game industry and slowly but steadily found our place in it. Over these years, the studio peaked at 55 people. As of this writing we were 45 people, each and every one of them a brilliant mind and kind heart, and together they truly created magic. We also worked with incredible partners such as Nintendo, Apple Arcade, Netflix, Zeptolab, Bandai Namco, and many others. Last but not least, our games are being played by millions of people, earning prestigious awards and bringing smiles to people all over the world. This was a dream come true – in fact, for us, it was THE dream come true.

However, over the past months, we unfortunately failed to land enough work to cover our burn-rate. Yesterday we hit an inflection point for our financial security. Going further with the current outlook would have been an irresponsible decision that would have likely caused insolvency. We have therefore taken this step to ensure a proper winding down, where all employees are given proper severance and the studio remains debt-free.

Please reach out if you have any open vacancies for design, programming, 2D art, 3D art, production, QA, management or support staff – all skills are here, and these people are among the finest in the industry.

Our existing games will stay alive, and we intend to keep providing (technical) support for them in the future.

We want to thank the team, our partners, and our fellow industry colleagues for all the good times. It truly was a wild ride, and we wouldn’t want to have missed it for the world.

Thank you for being part of our journey. ❤️

Derk & Team Paladin”