

Rockstar Games heeft aangekondigd dat ze de Rockstar Editor in de PlayStation 4 en Xbox One versie van Grand Theft Auto V uit gaan schakelen. Na 20 februari 2024 zal het niet langer mogelijk zijn om deze feature in die versies te gebruiken.

Volgens de ontwikkelaar is het uitschakelen nodig om komende updates voor de game op die platformen te kunnen garanderen. Belangrijk om te weten is dat alle clips en projecten na de genoemde datum verwijderd zullen worden. Het is dus van belang dat je de content die je wilt bewaren vooraf even exporteert.

Dit kan je doen door de onderstaande stappen te volgen:

Open the Rockstar Editor

Select Video Gallery

Select the Project you want to Export

Select Upload to YouTube, then yes

1. If no YouTube account has been linked to your Rockstar Games account, then select Yes to continue to link your accounts

2. Follow instructions to link your YouTube account to your Rockstar Games account

3. Return to game after linking the accounts

If you agree to the Sharing Policy, select Upload

Confirm your video title, then the video description, tagging, etc.

Important: Exporting your Projects from your PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, will upload them to YouTube. You will need to connect your Rockstar Games account to the YouTube account you want to upload your video to.