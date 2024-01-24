Sony heeft vandaag een nieuwe PlayStation 5 firmware update uitgerold, die nu beschikbaar is om te downloaden. Updates die vooraf niet aangekondigd worden doen meestal weinig meer dan de stabiliteit verbeteren, maar dit keer komt de firmware update met een aantal aanpassingen en wat verbeteringen.

De update is niet al te groot, maar desalniettemin wel interessant. Zo kan je nu namelijk opnieuw oude Parties opstarten, zoals in het verleden ook mogelijk was. Dit maakt het makkelijker om met dezelfde groep te spelen in plaats van telkens nieuwe Parties aan te moeten maken.