Sony heeft vandaag een nieuwe PlayStation 5 firmware update uitgerold, die nu beschikbaar is om te downloaden. Updates die vooraf niet aangekondigd worden doen meestal weinig meer dan de stabiliteit verbeteren, maar dit keer komt de firmware update met een aantal aanpassingen en wat verbeteringen.
De update is niet al te groot, maar desalniettemin wel interessant. Zo kan je nu namelijk opnieuw oude Parties opstarten, zoals in het verleden ook mogelijk was. Dit maakt het makkelijker om met dezelfde groep te spelen in plaats van telkens nieuwe Parties aan te moeten maken.
- We’ve added new features in Parties.
- In the Parties tab, you can now see the list of parties you’ve joined in the past. You can easily restart a party just by selecting it from the Recent list.
- We’ve updated the device software for the PULSE Elite wireless headset and PULSE Explore wireless earbuds.
- You can now use the sound equaliser feature.
- You can now use the sidetone feature, which makes it easier for you to hear your own voice in voice chats.
- When you have a PULSE Elite wireless headset or PULSE Explore wireless earbuds nearby, a notification will now appear to let you connect to them quickly. You can now easily switch the connection from your PC to your PS5 through this notification.
- We’ve improved system software performance and stability.
- We’ve improved the messages and usability on some screens.
Nice, pulse elite wireless nog 1 maandje.
Jammer, nog steeds geen mogelijkheid mappen aan te maken op het home screen.
Ik vraag me af of we meer Discord-integratie gaan krijgen zoals op XBOX. Het zou leuk zijn om native Discord vanaf de console te kunnen gebruiken (inclusief de overlay om te kunnen zien wie er aan het praten is).