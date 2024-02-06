

Sony heeft aangekondigd dat ze vandaag een nieuwe PlayStation 5 firmware update hebben uitgerold, dit in beta. Zoals gebruikelijk worden grote updates altijd enige tijd getest voordat de update voor iedereen beschikbaar wordt gesteld.

De nieuwe firmware update heeft nog geen releasedatum, die staat voor ergens in de komende maanden gepland. Zal nog wel even duren dus, maar zoals gebruikelijk heeft Sony wel een overzicht van alle nieuwe features/aanpassingen vrijgegeven.

Waar we normaal echt een hele waslijst krijgen, is de update dit keer wat beperkter qua patch notes. De firmware update zal zich namelijk richten op verbeteringen aangaande de DualSense controller en nieuwe Share Screen features introduceren. Zie hieronder.

DualSense wireless controller built-in mic and speaker audio enhancements We’ve updated the device software of the DualSense and DualSense Edge wireless controllers to improve their sound features. Controller speaker enhancements. The controller speakers can now produce higher volume sound, allowing you to hear in-game sounds and voice chat audio more clearly.

The controller speakers can now produce higher volume sound, allowing you to hear in-game sounds and voice chat audio more clearly. Improved noise cancellation. The mic input quality on these controllers has been improved, courtesy of a new AI machine learning model. Background noise from button presses and game audio are suppressed, resulting in a better voice chat experience. Install the system software beta and update the controller device software to enjoy enhanced clarity of your voice chat audio when using the controller mic.

The mic input quality on these controllers has been improved, courtesy of a new AI machine learning model. Background noise from button presses and game audio are suppressed, resulting in a better voice chat experience. Install the system software beta and update the controller device software to enjoy enhanced clarity of your voice chat audio when using the controller mic. With this update, you may feel that the sounds coming from your controller speaker may sound louder. You can adjust the controller speaker volume from the control center.

Share Screen Interactions Players watching Share Screen in full screen mode can now use pointers and emoji reactions to interact with the host’s gameplay. Viewers can move a pointer around, send a ping or draw a line on the shared screen, allowing them to highlight certain objects or areas to guide the host player more accurately.

Viewers can send emoji-based reactions to the host’s screen to visually encourage and celebrate gameplay actions.

Note: this feature is available by default but can be turned off by the host in the Share Screen settings. Both the host and the viewer must be participating in the beta to use this feature during the beta period.