Capcom heeft aangekondigd dat ze Monster Hunter Stories terugbrengen. De game kwam oorspronkelijk voor de Nintendo 3DS uit, maar zal deze zomer zijn weg vinden naar de Nintendo Switch. Daarnaast komt de game ook naar de PlayStation 4 en pc.
De belangrijkste veranderingen zijn dat je de game in HD kunt spelen en dat de personages nu van stemmen zijn voorzien. Verder is er een museum aan de game toegevoegd, waar je onder andere muziek kunt luisteren.
Een specifieke releasedatum is nog niet bekendgemaakt, de trailer check je hieronder.
- Refined Graphics – Originally released on the Nintendo 3DS, players can now experience riding Monsties in stunning detail on larger screens, enhanced with improved modeling, textures, and lighting in high definition.
- Now Fully Voiced – Immerse yourself in the adventure with full Japanese and English voiceovers.
- Additional Language Support – Monster Hunter Stories will have additional language support, newly featuring Traditional and Simplified Chinese, Korean, Russian, Brazilian Portuguese, Polish, and Arabic.
- Museum Mode – Delve deeper into the world of Monster Hunter Stories through the newly added Museum mode, featuring the game’s background music and developer sketches.
- Included Title Updates – Previously only available in Japan, players can now enjoy title updates, unlocking content from TU 1.20 and TU 1.30.