Wie houdt van de betere mech-actie, zet Gundam Breaker 4 beter met stip bovenaan op zijn verlanglijstje. De game verschijnt nog dit jaar – een preciezere releasedatum werd vooralsnog niet gegeven – voor de pc, Nintendo Switch, PS4 en PS5, en zal zelfs uitpakken met een prijzige Collector’s Edition, die een kleurrijke ‘physical model kit’ bevat van de Gunbarrel Strike Gundam. Klinkt als iets waar fans erg blij mee zullen zijn.
Hieronder worden enkele features uit de game netjes op een rijtje gezet.
Key Features
- Break! – Use two different weapons at the same time in Gundam Breaker 4 to create unique combos and break off parts of your enemies to add them to your collection. It’s your loot, so you get to keep it… and use it!
- Build! – Choose from over 250 base kits and combine their parts to build your perfect Gunpla. Customize it with paint, weathering, and decals to make it uniquely your own and display it in the new Diorama Mode. With multiple backgrounds and special effects to choose from, you can create epic, dynamic scenes to share online!
- Battle! – Take your custom Gunpla on a variety of intense combat missions and put it to the test as you battle tough opponents in online or single player modes. Fight with your friends, equip new abilities to gain an edge, and destroy your enemies!