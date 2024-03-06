Ontwikkelaar RiffRaff Games heeft vanavond tijdens de Xbox Partner Preview Showcase de game Sleight of Hand aangekondigd voor de Xbox Series X|S en pc. De game is vanaf release beschikbaar via Xbox Game Pass. Een releasedatum is nog niet bekendgemaakt.
Om een indruk van de game te krijgen kan je hieronder een trailer bekijken. Via de Steam pagina van de game krijgen we de onderstaan de informatie over de titel. Voor meer informatie moeten we verdere aankondiging afwachten.
About
Infiltrate a hardboiled, rain-slicked city of taboo, where ritual magic and cursed artefacts set apart those with power from those without. Sleight of Hand is a third-person stealth-action Deckbuilder about taking down the coven you used to run with.
Key Features
- A New Genre – Sleight of Hand is a stealth action deckbuilder.
- Cards are Special Abilities – The special abilities you use are drawn from the cards in your deck. Cards allow you to scout, teleport, set up traps, blind enemies, and interact with your environment so that you can get in and out of each level without being seen.. unless you prefer the loud approach.
- Limited Innate Set of Actions – Getting up close and personal is risky, but quiet – and allows you to draw a card for free!
- Powerful Equipment – Equip cursed trinkets that have persistent, passive effects which activate on special conditions.
- Stack the Deck – Upgrade your cards, and stack your deck to tailor it to specific environments and settle old scores.
- Tactical Espionage Action – Power comes from efficiency. What cards you take with you is just as important as how many you will take.