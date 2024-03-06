

Ontwikkelaar RiffRaff Games heeft vanavond tijdens de Xbox Partner Preview Showcase de game Sleight of Hand aangekondigd voor de Xbox Series X|S en pc. De game is vanaf release beschikbaar via Xbox Game Pass. Een releasedatum is nog niet bekendgemaakt.

Om een indruk van de game te krijgen kan je hieronder een trailer bekijken. Via de Steam pagina van de game krijgen we de onderstaan de informatie over de titel. Voor meer informatie moeten we verdere aankondiging afwachten.

About

Infiltrate a hardboiled, rain-slicked city of taboo, where ritual magic and cursed artefacts set apart those with power from those without. Sleight of Hand is a third-person stealth-action Deckbuilder about taking down the coven you used to run with.

Key Features