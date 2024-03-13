

Begin februari ging de nieuwste PlayStation 5 firmware in beta en bij die aankondiging maakte Sony ook al bekend wat de nieuwe features en aanpassingen zouden zijn. Daar is nu de beta erop zit niet veel in veranderd.

Via het PlayStation Blog is aangekondigd dat de nieuwe firmware update voor de PlayStation 5 live is gegaan en die bevat precies wat vooraf al gecommuniceerd werd. Mocht je dat niet helemaal helder meer hebben, hieronder alles op een rijtje.

DualSense wireless controller built-in mic and speaker audio enhancements We’ve updated the device software of the DualSense and DualSense Edge wireless controllers to improve their sound features. Controller speaker enhancements. The controller speakers can now produce higher volume sound, allowing you to hear in-game sounds and voice chat audio more clearly.

The controller speakers can now produce higher volume sound, allowing you to hear in-game sounds and voice chat audio more clearly. Improved noise cancellation. The mic input quality on these controllers has been improved, courtesy of a new AI machine learning model. Background noise from button presses and game audio are suppressed, resulting in a better voice chat experience. Install the system software beta and update the controller device software to enjoy enhanced clarity of your voice chat audio when using the controller mic.

The mic input quality on these controllers has been improved, courtesy of a new AI machine learning model. Background noise from button presses and game audio are suppressed, resulting in a better voice chat experience. Install the system software beta and update the controller device software to enjoy enhanced clarity of your voice chat audio when using the controller mic. With this update, you may feel that the sounds coming from your controller speaker may sound louder. You can adjust the controller speaker volume from the control center.

Share Screen Interactions Players watching Share Screen in full screen mode can now use pointers and emoji reactions to interact with the host’s gameplay. Viewers can move a pointer around, send a ping or draw a line on the shared screen, allowing them to highlight certain objects or areas to guide the host player more accurately.

Viewers can send emoji-based reactions to the host’s screen to visually encourage and celebrate gameplay actions.

Note: this feature is available by default but can be turned off by the host in the Share Screen settings. Both the host and the viewer must be participating in the beta to use this feature during the beta period.