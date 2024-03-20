Eerder dook al het gerucht op dat de nieuwe game van Uncharted bedenker Amy Hennig Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra zou heten en dat is nu officieel bevestigd. Tijdens de Game Developers Conference in San Francisco heeft ontwikkelaar Skydance New Media de titel onthuld en een trailer getoond.

De game verschijnt in 2025 voor nader bekend te maken platformen en de hoofdrollen zijn weggelegd voor Captain America en Black Panther, die beiden speelbaar zouden moeten zijn. Hieronder check je de eerste, indrukwekkende trailer.

In the chaos of war, worlds collide. Captain America and Azzuri, the Black Panther of the 1940s, must overcome their differences and form an uneasy alliance to confront their common enemy. Fighting alongside Gabriel Jones of the Howling Commandos, and Nanali, a Wakandan spy embedded in Occupied Paris, they must join forces to stop a sinister plot that threatens to turn the havoc of World War II into the ultimate rise of Hydra.