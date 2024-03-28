Nintendo heeft aangekondigd dat er weer een klassieker aan het aanbod van Nintendo Switch Online wordt toegevoegd. Het gaat om de Game Boy Advance game F-Zero Maximum Velocity, die vanaf 29 maart beschikbaar is.

Om deze game te spelen is een actief lidmaatschap noodzakelijk, samen met het Uitbreidingspakket. Hieronder kun je een trailer en een omschrijving van de game vinden. Mocht je een Nintendo Switch Online abonnement willen afsluiten, dan kan je hier terecht.

“It’s fast, it’s dangerous and it’s revving up for its fuel-injected return: The classic Game Boy Advance game F-Zero: Maximum Velocity will make its debut on the Nintendo Switch system on March 29, available for everyone with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership as part of the Game Boy Advance – Nintendo Switch Online library. Strap in, fire up and put the pedal down!

There’s only one sport that has enough thrills, spills and potential for calamity to keep an entire galaxy on the edge of its seat, and it’s known as the F-Zero Grand Prix. F-Zero Maximum Velocity is set 25 years after the original F-Zero game, with a new generation of racers piloting their plasma-powered machines and using speed bursts (and some strategic vehicle-to-vehicle bumping) in a white-knuckle race to stay ahead of the competition… and stay alive.”