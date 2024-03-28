

Marvel Games en NetEase Games hebben een gloednieuwe game aangekondigd die zich in het bekende universum afspeelt: Marvel Rivals. Het betreft hier een 6 versus 6 team-based shooter die in ontwikkeling is voor de pc. Wanneer de game precies uitkomt is niet bekend, maar er zal in mei een gesloten alpha plaatsvinden.

De game is vooralsnog enkel aangekondigd voor pc, dus het is afwachten of het hier bij blijft of dat de game ook naar andere systemen komt. Hieronder kan je de eerste trailer bekijken die wat meer van de shooter laat zien. De game bevat verschillende helden en ze komen allemaal met unieke mogelijkheden, gebaseerd op hun comic book versie.

De trailer hieronder laat het een en ander van de game zien en daaronder hebben we nog een algemeen overzicht.

Story

Marvel Rivals features a storyline crafted by the NetEase writing team where the merciless clash between the tyrannical dictator Doctor Doom and his future counterpart from the year 2099 has forced countless universes to collide in the Timestream Entanglement, creating new worlds and crises still unknown. Now, Super Heroes and Super Villains from across the multiverse must fight together and against one another as disparate groups seek to defeat both Dooms before one achieves domination of these realities. Familiar faces become newfound foes while former enemies become the greatest of allies in Marvel Rivals!

Key Features