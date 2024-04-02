

Microsoft heeft nu we in april zijn aangekomen bekendgemaakt wat er op de planning staat voor Xbox Game Pass. We mogen de komende twee weken weer de nodige nieuwe toevoegingen verwelkomen, waaronder de gloednieuwe release Botany Manor. Hieronder op een rijtje de planning voor de eerste helft van april.

Nu beschikbaar

Superhot: Mind Control Delete (Cloud, console & pc)

Vanaf 3 april

LEGO 2K Drive (Cloud & console)

Vanaf 4 april

Lil Gator Game (Cloud, console & pc)

EA Sports PGA Tour (Cloud, pc & Xbox Series X|S)

Vanaf 9 april

Kona (Cloud & console)

Botany Manor (Cloud, pc & Xbox Series X|S)

Vanaf 11 april

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition (Cloud, console & pc)

Vanaf 16 april

Harold Halibut (Cloud, pc & Xbox Series X|S)

Ook staan er een aantal titels op de planning om Xbox Game Pass te verlaten. Het gaat om de onderstaande zes games, die tot 15 april beschikbaar zijn.

Amnesia Collection (Cloud, console & pc)

Amnesia: Rebirth (Cloud, console & pc)

Back 4 Blood (Cloud, console & pc)

Phantom Abyss (Cloud, console & pc)

Research and Destroy (Cloud, console & pc)

Soma (Cloud, console & pc)

Xbox Game Pass abonnement afsluiten of je tegoed aanvullen? Klik dan hier.