Vorige week liet Bend Studio weten dat er een update onderweg was voor de PlayStation Plus Classic-versie van Resistance Retribution. Deze zou ‘vergeten’ content weer gaan toevoegen. Deze update is nu beschikbaar.
De originele Resistance Retribution kwam in 2009 uit voor de PSP. Dit jaar verscheen de game als PlayStation Plus Classic-titel. Alleen ontbrak bij deze versie de ‘Infected Mode’, die een alternatief verhaal voorschotelt. Deze zal na het installeren van de update weer beschikbaar zijn.
Buiten de Infected modus lost de update ook wat foutjes op. De gehele changelog is als volgt:
FIXES
- Fixed the last story trophy not popping upon completion of the mission for some players – Destroy the Chrysalis and Raine. Go get that elusive Platinum trophy!
- General bug fixes. Just like Grayson, gotta smash those alien bugs.
NEW
We added the highly requested Infected mode back to Resistance: Retribution! Ah, needed this.
- Playing in Infected mode, James Grayson will wear the black Specter uniform with glowing Chimeran eyes (creepy). As Grayson, you now possess regenerative health and can breathe underwater. Plus, there is more Intel to find and a shiny new weapon to use. Hint: It’s the HE.44 Magnum.
- Added DLC trophy pack for Infected mode
