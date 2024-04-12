Vorige week liet Bend Studio weten dat er een update onderweg was voor de PlayStation Plus Classic-versie van Resistance Retribution. Deze zou ‘vergeten’ content weer gaan toevoegen. Deze update is nu beschikbaar.

De originele Resistance Retribution kwam in 2009 uit voor de PSP. Dit jaar verscheen de game als PlayStation Plus Classic-titel. Alleen ontbrak bij deze versie de ‘Infected Mode’, die een alternatief verhaal voorschotelt. Deze zal na het installeren van de update weer beschikbaar zijn.

Buiten de Infected modus lost de update ook wat foutjes op. De gehele changelog is als volgt: