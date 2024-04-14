Ongeveer een maandje geleden kondigde Milestone Monster Jam: Showdown aan, een nieuwe racegame voor fans van spectaculaire monster trucks. Bij de initiële aankondiging werden er nog niet heel veel details gedeeld, maar de ontwikkelaar heeft nu op de officiële site een update gegeven met meer informatie.

You will race in all three categories of venues hosting real-life events: all of our stadiums are inspired by the existing ones, to let you feel all the energy of those events. But as we said, official competitions are just the surface of the overall experience. You will be able to drive your favorite trucks in three original environments inspired by the American great outdoors: the barren desert of Death Valley, the stunning forests and crystal rivers of Colorado, and the cold and wild mountains of Alaska. From head-to-head races to freestyle to specifically designed events, a total of ten different game modes will grant a strong mix of arcade experiences both online and offline, including split-screen.

[…] Grave Digger™ and Megalodon™ have been chosen to introduce this newest entry in Milestone’s catalog. That’s because we know that the very essence of Monster Jam, besides official and over-the-top competitions, is its iconic trucks: untamed 1,500-horsepower beasts that are yours to unlock and master. Monster Jam Showdown will feature 66 official trucks (40 in the base game and 26 through free or premium DLCs), and more than 140 liveries to personalize your vehicles with. Let others know what kind of MJ driver you are!