Nadat eerder al geruchten rondgingen dat Warhorse Studios bezig is met Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, is de officiële aankondiging nu daar. De ontwikkelaar werkt aan de opvolger van de game die inmiddels 6 jaar oud is.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is in ontwikkeling voor de pc, PlayStation 5 en Xbox Series X|S. Een specifieke releasedatum is nog niet bekendgemaakt, maar de bedoeling is dat de game dit najaar uitkomt. Hieronder de trailer en daaronder een algemeen overzicht.

We hebben recent al een presentatie over de game kunnen bijwonen, in onze preview lees je er meer over.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is a thrilling Action RPG, set amid the chaos of a civil war in 15th Century Bohemia. You are Henry of Skalitz – an ordinary man doing extraordinary things – caught in a gripping tale of revenge, betrayal and discovery as he embarks on an epic journey, ‘from a humble blacksmith’s forge to the court of Kings’, as he searches for purpose in this beautiful but brutal medieval world.

From bustling city streets to lush forests, discover this open-world Medieval Europe through an unforgettable adventure filled with action, thrill and wonder.

Feature Set: