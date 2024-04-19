De Belgische ontwikkelaar Larian Studios bracht ons vorig jaar het meer dan uitstekende Baldur’s Gate 3. Zij werken nog altijd aan die titel, maar dan meer in een ondersteunende rol. Een vierde deel zal niet van hun hand komen, zo is inmiddels wel duidelijk.

Een van de redenen is dat de ontwikkelaar iets anders wil gaan doen en uit een nieuwe update op Steam blijkt nu dat Larian Studios bezig is met twee nieuwe games. De ontwikkelaar heeft besloten om eigen IP’s te gaan maken en hierbinnen zijn nu twee projecten in ontwikkeling.

De games verkeren allebei in een vroege fase van de ontwikkeling, maar het wordt aangewakkerd door hetzelfde vuur als waarmee ze Baldur’s Gate 3 hebben gemaakt. Volgens de ontwikkelaar zijn deze games het beste wat de studio ooit heeft gemaakt.

Het zal echter nog wel even duren voordat we er wat van te zien krijgen.

“Being given the chance to develop a game set in the Dungeons & Dragons universe has been a dream come true for all of us. But as Swen recently confirmed, we won’t be introducing any major new narrative content to the story of Baldur’s Gate 3 or its origin characters and companions, nor will we be making expansions or Baldur’s Gate 4.

As an independent studio since 1996, we value the freedom to follow our creativity wherever it leads. In this case, after six years in the Forgotten Realms and much discussion and rumination, we’ve decided to seize this opportunity to develop our own IPs. We’re currently working on two new projects and we couldn’t be more excited about what the future has in store.

It’s still early days – we’ll tell you more about those later down the line. But know that even as our focus turns to these new games, the sensibilities that brought you Baldur’s Gate 3 are alive and well here at the Larian castle. We’re fueled by the very same fire in our bellies, one that drives us to create immersive experiences shaped by your choices, and we can’t wait for you to join us on this next adventure.”