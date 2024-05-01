We stappen vandaag de maand mei binnen en zoals gebruikelijk heeft Microsoft bekendgemaakt wat er aan Xbox Game Pass toegevoegd zal worden. Er staan een aantal mooie titels op de planning en hieronder hebben we de aankomende releases allemaal op een rijtje gezet.
Nu beschikbaar
- Have A Nice Death (Cloud, console & pc)
Vanaf 2 mei
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition (Cloud, console & pc)
Vanaf 7 mei
- Kona II: Brume (Cloud, console & pc)
Vanaf 9 mei
- Little Kitty, Big City (Cloud, console & pc)
Vanaf 14 mei
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons (Cloud, console & pc)
Met de komst van nieuwe games, zullen er ook games zijn die Xbox Game Pass weer verlaten. Na 15 mei zullen de onderstaande games niet langer beschikbaar zijn via je Game Pass abonnement. Als je ze nog wilt spelen, raden we je aan dat snel te doen.
- Eastern Exorcist (Cloud, console & pc)
- Eiyuden Chronicle Rising (Cloud, console & pc)
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 (Cloud, console & pc)
- Ghostlore (Cloud, console & pc)
- Just Cause 4 Reloaded (Cloud, console & pc)
- Norco (Cloud, console & pc)
- SD Gundam Battle Alliance (Cloud, console & pc)
- Supraland Six Inches Under (Cloud, console & pc)
Xbox Game Pass lid worden? Dat kan hier.
Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition is top! (85 op Metacritic) Die ga ik zeker proberen. De andere games hebben ook goede Metacritic scores. Wel een oke eerste line-up vd maand dus. Ben benieuwd waar PS+ later vandaag mee komt!
@X_boi: Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition is uitgebracht begin 2014.
@Anoniem-6596: Ah klopt, Dacht even dat het om de recente remake 1-3 ging, helaas. Al is dit alsnog een prima game.
Cool, maar ben nog steeds met Persona 3 Reload bezig
Brother sun is dat de remake?