Een platformgame waarin je je een weg springt, duikelt en knalt door de verste uithoeken van het heelal… waar hebben we dat nog gehoord? In dit geval gaat het echter om Akimbot, de net aangekondigde titel van ontwikkelaar Evil Raptor (bekend van Pumpkin Jack) die nog dit jaar in de winkelrekken moet belanden.

De onderstaande trailer en lijst met sleutelfeatures maakt je alvast heel wat wijzer. Het wordt een explosieve bedoening, waarin je het arsenaal dat je ter beschikking hebt moet blijven upgraden om je vijanden te slim af te zijn. Het ziet er allemaal best te pruimen uit, al hebben we dit soort dingen uiteraard al vaker gezien.

Ons blijft immers vooral één vraag door het hoofd spoken: hoe hard kan je op Ratchet & Clank lijken zonder een rechtszaak wegens plagiaat aan je broek te krijgen?