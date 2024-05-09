Een platformgame waarin je je een weg springt, duikelt en knalt door de verste uithoeken van het heelal… waar hebben we dat nog gehoord? In dit geval gaat het echter om Akimbot, de net aangekondigde titel van ontwikkelaar Evil Raptor (bekend van Pumpkin Jack) die nog dit jaar in de winkelrekken moet belanden.
De onderstaande trailer en lijst met sleutelfeatures maakt je alvast heel wat wijzer. Het wordt een explosieve bedoening, waarin je het arsenaal dat je ter beschikking hebt moet blijven upgraden om je vijanden te slim af te zijn. Het ziet er allemaal best te pruimen uit, al hebben we dit soort dingen uiteraard al vaker gezien.
Ons blijft immers vooral één vraag door het hoofd spoken: hoe hard kan je op Ratchet & Clank lijken zonder een rechtszaak wegens plagiaat aan je broek te krijgen?
Key Features
- Out of this World Environments – Discover stunning and colorful environments across the galaxy as you embark on an explosion-filled adventure that will have you jumping, blasting, and driving your way across an unpredictable universe to never-before-seen planets. Explore unique atmospheres, terrains, and inhabitants in each planet and spacetime you find throughout your journey.
- Fight Through Time and Space – Join our two outlaw robots, Exe and Shipset, on an electrifying race against Evilware, a former scientist set on causing chaos. Amidst an intergalactic war, they must uncover the truth, meeting a cast of crazy companions along the way. Their mission: step up as heroes and save the galaxy from destruction.
- Robots, Action, and Explosions – Fight as a space gunner and blast robots back to infinity! Our unlikely heroes will have to hone their skills and build-up their arsenal in preparation to destroy diverse robot armies. From Evilware’s devilish Abyssal aquatic army and more, optimize your fighting style thanks to a varied arsenal of weapons in real-time battles and space fights.
- Gear Up and Customize Your Arsenal – Upgrade Exe’s artillery as you fight against diverse armies using a variety of high-powered weapons! Gain Botcoins throughout your adventure by destroying the environment and finding hidden crates. Then spend all your hard-earned coins in the available in-game shops to unlock and mod special weapons!
- Jump, Dash, and Roll into an Action-Packed Adventure – Jumps, dashes, grappling, and wallruns? That’s only the start! As a classic 3D platformer, Akimbot will make use of all the tools in your arsenal to navigate across the universe. Exploit your dash to cover short distances in no time or use your turbo-charged propulsion system for an extra double jump boost!