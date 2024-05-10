

Elke maand maakt Sony PlayStation bekend welke titels het vaakst uit de PlayStation Store zijn gedownload een maand eerder. Nu we in mei zitten zijn de lijstjes van april bekendgemaakt en we zien hier een interessante nummer 1 uitkomen wat betreft de PlayStation 5 games: Sea of Thieves.

Deze game werd op 30 april voor de console van Sony uitgebracht, wat van oorsprong natuurlijk een Xbox game is. De game verscheen ook letterlijk op de laatste dag van de maand en om dan op de nummer 1 positie terecht te komen, suggereert een enorme hoeveelheid downloads.

De andere nieuwe releases in april, zoals Stellar Blade en Top Spin 2K25 zien we ook terug in de top 10, al is het gros vooral wat ouder materiaal. Hieronder per platform de meest gedownloade games van april op een rijtje.

PS5

Sea of Thieves Grand Theft Auto V Helldivers 2 Stellar Blade Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III EA SPORTS FC 24 TopSpin 2K25 Grounded It Takes Two Fallout 4 Dragon’s Dogma 2 WWE 2K24 Need For Speed Unbound Hogwarts Legacy Cyberpunk 2077 NBA 2K24 Resident Evil 4 Gran Turismo 7 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Rise of the Ronin

PS4

Fallout 4 Minecraft Red Dead Redemption 2 Need for Speed Heat Kingdom Come Deliverance Need for Speed Payback Grand Theft Auto V Burnout Paradise Remastered A Way Out Fallout 76 Batman: Arkham Knight EA SPORTS FC 24 Star Wars Battlefront II Outlast Mortal Kombat X Need for Speed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – Game of the Year Edition Thief Simulator theHunter: Call of the Wild

PS VR2

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition Beat Saber Arizona Sunshine 2 Among Us VR Pavlov Horizon Call of the Mountain Job Simulator Swordsman VR Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition Synapse

PS VR

Creed Rise to Glory Job Simulator Sniper Elite VR Beat Saber The Walking Dead Onslaught Batman: Arkham VR VR Ping Pong Pro Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series Horror Adventure: Zombie Edition (VR) SUPERHOT VR

Free-to-play (PS5 + PS4)