Elke maand maakt Sony PlayStation bekend welke titels het vaakst uit de PlayStation Store zijn gedownload een maand eerder. Nu we in mei zitten zijn de lijstjes van april bekendgemaakt en we zien hier een interessante nummer 1 uitkomen wat betreft de PlayStation 5 games: Sea of Thieves.
Deze game werd op 30 april voor de console van Sony uitgebracht, wat van oorsprong natuurlijk een Xbox game is. De game verscheen ook letterlijk op de laatste dag van de maand en om dan op de nummer 1 positie terecht te komen, suggereert een enorme hoeveelheid downloads.
De andere nieuwe releases in april, zoals Stellar Blade en Top Spin 2K25 zien we ook terug in de top 10, al is het gros vooral wat ouder materiaal. Hieronder per platform de meest gedownloade games van april op een rijtje.
PS5
- Sea of Thieves
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Helldivers 2
- Stellar Blade
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- EA SPORTS FC 24
- TopSpin 2K25
- Grounded
- It Takes Two
- Fallout 4
- Dragon’s Dogma 2
- WWE 2K24
- Need For Speed Unbound
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Cyberpunk 2077
- NBA 2K24
- Resident Evil 4
- Gran Turismo 7
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Rise of the Ronin
PS4
- Fallout 4
- Minecraft
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Need for Speed Heat
- Kingdom Come Deliverance
- Need for Speed Payback
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Burnout Paradise Remastered
- A Way Out
- Fallout 76
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- EA SPORTS FC 24
- Star Wars Battlefront II
- Outlast
- Mortal Kombat X
- Need for Speed
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – Game of the Year Edition
- Thief Simulator
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
PS VR2
- Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition
- Beat Saber
- Arizona Sunshine 2
- Among Us VR
- Pavlov
- Horizon Call of the Mountain
- Job Simulator
- Swordsman VR
- Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition
- Synapse
PS VR
- Creed Rise to Glory
- Job Simulator
- Sniper Elite VR
- Beat Saber
- The Walking Dead Onslaught
- Batman: Arkham VR
- VR Ping Pong Pro
- Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
- Horror Adventure: Zombie Edition (VR)
- SUPERHOT VR
Free-to-play (PS5 + PS4)
- Fortnite
- Roblox
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Rocket League
- Fall Guys
- Apex Legends
- Deceit 2
- eFootball 2024
- The Sims 4
- Overwatch 2
Stellar Blade op 4 and dat is slechts voor 4 dagen in April, denk dat ie anders nummer 1 of 2 zou zijn geweest. Niet slecht hoor.