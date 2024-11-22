Ontwikkelaar en uitgever Capcom heeft een nieuwe update beschikbaar gesteld voor Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, waarin verschillende problemen zijn aangepakt. Update 1.040 is vanaf nu te downloaden op alle platformen.
De update lost een scala aan problemen op, waaronder dat van een niet afspelende voice-line wanneer Frank een level omhoog ging. Ook zullen je compagnons niet meer vast komen te zitten op de rondzwervende lijken.
Capcom heeft middels de update ook een handige feature toegevoegd. Als je met een controller speelt en deze raakt leeg, dan zal automatisch het pauzemenu geopend worden. Zo kom je dus niet meer voor verrassingen te staan als je je controller niet hebt opgeladen.
Hieronder kun je de volledige patch notes lezen.
“New features and balance fixes
- The Pause Menu will now open automatically when the controller is disconnected.
Various bug fixes
- Fixed a bug causing the number of PP earned on the current playthrough displayed on the Results Screen to be calculated incorrectly on Casual difficulty.
- Fixed a bug causing the number of PP earned for Photo Score on the Results Screen to be calculated incorrectly.
- Fixed a bug preventing the right voice clip to be played for Frank when earning 5000 PP or more when taking a picture.
- Fixed a bug preventing a voice clip to be played for Frank when leveling up.
- Fixed a bug occasionally preventing the passage of time to return to normal when selecting Advance Time, then fast-forwarding, and then canceling the fast-forward.
- Fixed a bug occasionally preventing the number of days survived in ∞ MODE from being displayed correctly after dying.
- Fixed a bug occasionally preventing the reward costume from unlocking when completing the Marathon Runner Challenge.
Note: If this bug occurred for you, you can unlock the costume after applying this update by loading save data where the requirements have already been met.
- Fixed a bug preventing the player from hitting zombies outside of the shopping mall with the sniper rifle.
- Fixed a bug causing survivors to get stuck on some corpses.
- Fixed a bug causing characters thrown using the Hammer Throw skill to hit only a small area of other characters.
- Various other minor bug fixes.”
Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster is sinds 18 september beschikbaar voor de PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S en pc. Wil je meer van de game weten? Lees hier onze special.