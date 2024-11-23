Fans van de Donkey Kong-games kunnen zich weer verliezen in één van de klassieke Game Boy-games. Het in 1995 uitgegeven Donkey Kong Land is namelijk toegevoegd aan het aanbod van Nintendo Switch Online.
Nintendo heeft via X aangekondigd dat Donkey Kong Land vanaf nu beschikbaar is voor Nintendo Switch Online-leden. Ook is er een trailer gedeeld waarin we wat gameplay te zien krijgen.
Grab a vine and join the thrills in the Land of Kong.
Donkey Kong Land is now available to play for #NintendoSwitchOnline members! #GameBoy pic.twitter.com/OBYq0Faoh4
— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 22, 2024
Mocht je graag de originele beschrijving van de game op het Game Boy doosje willen lezen, dan kan dat hieronder.
Monkey mayhem comes to Game Boy with all new Kong adventures!
Donkey Kong teams up with his sidekick, Diddy Kong, for new adventures and gorilla antics. Facing high-flying pigs, deadly Zingers, and reptilian Kremlings our duo swings back into action! Challenged by incredible perils they clamor their way through the mysterious pirate ship, perils in the snow, an unbelievable aquatic temple, and crazy capers in the sky. Grab a vine and join the thrills in the Land of Kong!
Key Features
- Over 30 brand new levels, plus tons of hidden secrets.
- Battery-backed memory saves the progress of your adventure.
- Special edition banana yellow game pak!
- When you play with the Super Game Boy adapter there are more colors, detailed graphics and a 256-color jungle border!
Echt? Jammer! Heb net m’n Switch verkocht nu je er nog wat voor krijgt (Switch2 komt er aan).
Dit spel speelde ik als kind altijd.had deze wel even willen zien eigenlijk.
Ach, ja… als ik de Switch2 heb dan maar…