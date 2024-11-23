Fans van de Donkey Kong-games kunnen zich weer verliezen in één van de klassieke Game Boy-games. Het in 1995 uitgegeven Donkey Kong Land is namelijk toegevoegd aan het aanbod van Nintendo Switch Online.

Nintendo heeft via X aangekondigd dat Donkey Kong Land vanaf nu beschikbaar is voor Nintendo Switch Online-leden. Ook is er een trailer gedeeld waarin we wat gameplay te zien krijgen.

Donkey Kong Land is now available to play for #NintendoSwitchOnline members! #GameBoy pic.twitter.com/OBYq0Faoh4

Mocht je graag de originele beschrijving van de game op het Game Boy doosje willen lezen, dan kan dat hieronder.

Monkey mayhem comes to Game Boy with all new Kong adventures!

Donkey Kong teams up with his sidekick, Diddy Kong, for new adventures and gorilla antics. Facing high-flying pigs, deadly Zingers, and reptilian Kremlings our duo swings back into action! Challenged by incredible perils they clamor their way through the mysterious pirate ship, perils in the snow, an unbelievable aquatic temple, and crazy capers in the sky. Grab a vine and join the thrills in the Land of Kong!

