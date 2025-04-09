Nieuwe PlayStation Portal update voegt verschillende nieuwe features toe

Sony heeft een nieuwe firmware update voor de PlayStation Portal uitgebracht. Deze update wordt vandaag wereldwijd uitgerold en brengt een aantal nieuwe features naar het platform gericht op toegankelijkheid, een betere ervaring met cloud gaming en meer.

Via het PlayStation Blog heeft Sony een uitgebreid overzicht vrijgegeven van alle nieuwe features en details, dat we hieronder hebben geplaatst.

Sort

You can now sort games in the Cloud Streaming (Beta) catalog screen. There will be a new sort icon added to the top left corner, allowing you to sort games by: Recently added to PS Plus (default), Name, and Release date.

Capture gameplay

The Create button on your PS Portal will now be enabled during a Cloud Streaming (Beta) session. Here is what you can do:

Press once: Display the create menu

Press and hold: Take a screenshot

Press twice: Start/finish recording a video clip**

Images and videos captured during a streaming session will be automatically uploaded to the cloud server, which can be accessed from the PlayStation App by selecting [Library] > [Captures]. Your captures will be stored for 14 days after they were created.

Queue

You can now wait for your turn to play when the streaming server is full. The estimated wait time will be displayed on screen, and the game session will automatically start as soon as it’s your turn.

Pause

During a Cloud Streaming (Beta) game session, gameplay will now pause in the following situations:

Gameplay will pause when you open the PS Portal quick menu. You can open the quick menu by pressing the PS button, swiping left from the top right corner of your screen, or tapping the quick menu icon from the status bar.

When you press the power button once, PS Portal will be put into rest mode and the game will be paused. You can un-pause and get back to your game play by pressing the power button again. If PS Portal remains in rest mode for more than 15 seconds, the cloud streaming session will be disconnected.

Gameplay will also pause when a system error message is displayed at the bottom of the screen.

Note that the pause feature will not be supported in some cases, such as during an online multiplay session.

Notification of inactivity

You will now receive a system notification when your streaming session is about to close due to inactivity of over 10 minutes.

User feedback screen

We have added a user feedback screen at the end of the streaming sessions to rate the quality of your streaming experience. This will help us identify what went well or could be improved, as we continue to enhance the quality of our service.