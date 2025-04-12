Nintendo Switch Online aanbod breidt zich verder uit met drie nieuwe SEGA Genesis games

Nintendo heeft het aanbod van Nintendo Switch Online aangevuld met een drietal SEGA Genesis games. Het gaat om ESWAT: City Under Siege, Streets of Rage en Super Thunder Blade. Om het aanbod aan SEGA Genesis games te kunnen spelen, heb je naast Nintendo Switch Online ook het Uitbreidingspakket nodig. Lees hieronder de originele beschrijvingen van de games.

ESWAT: City Under Siege

ESWAT is: the toughest fighting force alive! ESWAT means: Enhanced Special Weapons and Tactics!

You’re staring straight into the evil E.Y.E.. a power-mad horde of vicious terrorists. But you are the ultimate crimebuster. Decimate their front lines with your lead-belching Gatling gun! Incinerate their mobs with your spinning flame-thrower! Start as an ESWAT rookie and blast your way up to become an awesome supercop—more machine than man!

Metal attack! Annihilate helicopters, machines, and maniac robots. Feel the heat while bulldozing crazed “experiments.” Hear, see, and smell the danger when sewer ooze turns into man-hungry goo. Grapple with bionic monsters to face the final showdown!

Stay glued to your weapons through eight missions of grueling combat! You have the ultra-tech gear and the guts to survive! The ESWAT force is waiting. Hit the streets!

Streets of Rage

Great two-player action!

Axel, Adam, and Blaze—ex-cops, the solution to punk pollution. The city’s a war zone, and they’re going out two at a time to give the gangs a kick in the guts.

This is the ultimate in street combat. These city fighters are martial arts maniacs with a battery of 40 individually controllable attacks including jabs, head butts, and overhead kicks. They’re up against a mob of Kung-Fu creeps and axe hurling fiends.

On the streets it’s only two of them against hordes of attacking scum. Slam into pipe-wielding weirdos and bash ’em with their own metal. Throw an uppercut or an elbow smash—these goons keep comin’.

Super Thunder Blade

Once known only as Thunder Blade, the ASH-002 is back in action as Super Thunder Blade, model ASH-0918. As part of the Air Force Special Operation Troop, you and Super Thunder Blade must take control of its state-of-the-art artillery to defeat the renegade guerilla armies with plans to dominate the world.

Luckily, Super Thunder Blade has the technology, but do you have what it takes?

Re-militarized with an alloy body, this machine flies 523 kilometers an hour and fires 4,800 shots a minute. This is an awesome amount of power at the flip of a hand, but reaching the guerilla base is a challenge few are prepared to meet.

You’ll be attacked over land and sea, and in the air by the likes of Mig fighter planes, nuclear subs and commando tanks. The only way to stay alive is to master the dogfight and unload your missiles accurately. The world’s depending on you, so make this chopper dance.”