Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition komt samen met ‘The Three Kingdoms’ DLC op 6 mei uit voor PlayStation 5

Ontwikkelaars Tantulus Media, Wicked Witch en Forgotten Empires hebben samen met uitgever Xbox Game Studios aangekondigd dat Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition vanaf 6 mei speelbaar zal zijn op de PlayStation 5. Met de release van de Definitive Edition zal ook de nieuwe ‘The Three Kingdoms’ DLC beschikbaar zijn.

De game is al vooruit te bestellen, waarbij je kunt kiezen uit de reguliere Definitive Edition en de Premium Edition. De Definitive Edition geeft spelers toegang tot ‘The Mountain Royals’ DLC en 24 geanimeerde profielicoontjes, waar de Premium Edition hier nog 5 dagen vroegtijdige toegang en de nieuwe The Three Kingdoms uitbreiding aan toevoegt. Lees hieronder een beschrijving van de game en The Three Kingdoms.

“Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition celebrates the 25th anniversary of one of the most popular strategy games ever, now with stunning 4K ultra high-definition graphics, a fully remastered soundtrack, and includes three expansions with the base game: “Lords of the West,” “Dynasties of India,” and “Dawn of the Dukes.” Frequent updates include additional content, new game modes, and enhanced features.

Explore all the original Campaigns alongside best-selling expansions like never before. With over 200 hours of gameplay and 1,000 years of human history, your definitive Age of Empires II experience awaits! Head online to challenge other players in your quest for world domination with more than 45 different Civilizations. Recent updates include Quick Play for easy social games, enhancements to the game user interface, and more!

Choose your path to greatness with an eye-catching and engaging remaster to one of the most beloved strategy games of all time.

The Three Kingdoms

About

Dive into the epic Romance of the Three Kingdoms with the latest expansion for Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, where history and legend collide in a battle for supremacy! Battle your way across China with three new campaigns, commanding the forces of Shu, Wei, and Wu, each with their unique units, technologies, and heroes with devastating abilities. Additionally, explore medieval history on the fringes of China with two new civilizations: the Jurchens and Khitans!

Five New Civilizations

Shu – Take the reins of the Kingdom of Shu and fulfil Liu Bei’s dream of restoring the Han dynasty. The Shu unique units are the White Feather Guard, an infantryman that slows down units it attacks, and the War Chariot, a vehicle that fires barrages of bolts from a large repeating crossbow.

– Take the reins of the Kingdom of Shu and fulfil Liu Bei’s dream of restoring the Han dynasty. The Shu unique units are the White Feather Guard, an infantryman that slows down units it attacks, and the War Chariot, a vehicle that fires barrages of bolts from a large repeating crossbow. Wei – Step into the shoes of Cao Cao and dominate China with massive cavalry armies and nefarious schemes. The Wei unique units are the Tiger Cavalry, a horseman that levels up as it kills units, and the Xianbei Raider, a cavalry archer that fires storms of arrows into the enemy ranks.

– Step into the shoes of Cao Cao and dominate China with massive cavalry armies and nefarious schemes. The Wei unique units are the Tiger Cavalry, a horseman that levels up as it kills units, and the Xianbei Raider, a cavalry archer that fires storms of arrows into the enemy ranks. Wu – Lead the Sun Clan to glory through infantry and naval prowess. The Wu unique units are the Fire Archer, a ranged soldier that fires incendiary arrows, and the Jian Swordsman, a heavy infantry unit whose shield offers immense protection – until it breaks.

– Lead the Sun Clan to glory through infantry and naval prowess. The Wu unique units are the Fire Archer, a ranged soldier that fires incendiary arrows, and the Jian Swordsman, a heavy infantry unit whose shield offers immense protection – until it breaks. Jurchens – Dominate the rugged terrain of northeast China with the skilled hunters, armored cavalry, and gunpowder weaponry of the Great Jin dynasty. The Jurchen unique units are the Iron Pagoda, a cavalryman that occasionally blocks melee attacks, and the Grenadier, a foot soldier who hurls deadly incendiary bombs at his enemies.

– Dominate the rugged terrain of northeast China with the skilled hunters, armored cavalry, and gunpowder weaponry of the Great Jin dynasty. The Jurchen unique units are the Iron Pagoda, a cavalryman that occasionally blocks melee attacks, and the Grenadier, a foot soldier who hurls deadly incendiary bombs at his enemies. Khitans – Relive the glory of the Liao dynasty and Kara-Khitai, terrorizing your enemies with mobile hordes and diabolical weapons. The Khitan unique units are the Liao Dao, an infantryman whose lethal sword slashes cause lasting damage, and the Mounted Trebuchet, a powerful siege engine carried around by camels. Additionally, instead of farming, the Khitans gather food from Pastures, which can be tended by two Villagers instead of just one.

– Relive the glory of the Liao dynasty and Kara-Khitai, terrorizing your enemies with mobile hordes and diabolical weapons. The Khitan unique units are the Liao Dao, an infantryman whose lethal sword slashes cause lasting damage, and the Mounted Trebuchet, a powerful siege engine carried around by camels. Additionally, instead of farming, the Khitans gather food from Pastures, which can be tended by two Villagers instead of just one. “The Three Kingdoms” also brings several new units and unit-lines for increased immersion in Chinese history:

Hei Guang Cavalry – Heavily armored horsemen. Regular and Elite Hei Guang Cavalry replace Knights, Cavaliers, and Paladins for the Shu, Wei, and Wu.

– Heavily armored horsemen. Regular and Elite Hei Guang Cavalry replace Knights, Cavaliers, and Paladins for the Shu, Wei, and Wu. Traction Trebuchets – Deadly, mobile engines that provide the Shu, Wei, and Wu an excellent late-game long-ranged siege option on land.

– Deadly, mobile engines that provide the Shu, Wei, and Wu an excellent late-game long-ranged siege option on land. Lou Chuans – Literal floating fortresses that excel against other warships and buildings alike. Available to the Chinese, Jurchens, Shu, Wei, and Wu.

– Literal floating fortresses that excel against other warships and buildings alike. Available to the Chinese, Jurchens, Shu, Wei, and Wu. Fire Lancers – spear-wielding infantry who occasionally use an explosive ranged attack. Available to the Chinese, Jurchens, Khitans, Koreans, and Vietnamese.

– spear-wielding infantry who occasionally use an explosive ranged attack. Available to the Chinese, Jurchens, Khitans, Koreans, and Vietnamese. Rocket Carts – this siege engine replaces Mangonels, and instead fires a volley of incendiary rockets at enemies. Available to the Chinese, Jurchens, Khitans, and Koreans.

– this siege engine replaces Mangonels, and instead fires a volley of incendiary rockets at enemies. Available to the Chinese, Jurchens, Khitans, and Koreans. Dragon Ships – the deadliest Fire Ship in the game, exclusive to the Chinese!

Three New Campaigns

Experience the Romance of the Three Kingdoms through a riveting narrative from the viewpoint of all three kingdoms and their founders!

Shu Liu Bei – In the midst of a bloody civil war, the sandal maker Liu Bei and his sworn brothers fight to restore the ailing Han dynasty. Can this honorable commoner save the empire, or will it fall into the hands of the ruthless warlord Cao Cao?

Wei Cao Cao – The greatest warlord of his time, Cao Cao rises from a mere cavalry commander to the true power behind the throne of China. Will his ambitious schemes and tactical skill be enough to place his own dynasty on the throne of the Middle Kingdom?

Wu The Sun Clan – After their father is murdered, the sons of the Sun Clan fight for revenge while building themselves up to be the rulers of southern China. Will their struggle make them worthy of the Mandate of Heaven, or are they doomed to become footnotes in history?



